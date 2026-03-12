The Washington Commanders made a strong move to address their pass rush, and then they bolstered it further. And here is the next move the Commanders must make after signing Odafe Oweh in 2026 NFL free agency.

One of the most important things to consider is that the Commanders have made huge defensive renovations. Their defensive line looks a lot different as the team heads toward the draft. If Oweh is an impact pass rusher, which is what the Commanders paid him to be, this defense could be much better in 2026.

The linebacker group got a big boost with the additions of Leo Chenal and Charles Omenihu. And the secondary could be a great deal better with the additions of Nick Cross and Amik Robertson.

So, the Commanders have addressed their defensive concerns and given new coordinator Daronte Jones a fighting chance. That means the next move is …

Commanders need to add a wide receiver

Looking at the wide receiver room, it’s obvious. The Commanders have Terry McLaurin. After him, the starters are Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane. They have an interesting player in Treylon Burks behind those guys.

But let’s be real. If McCaffrey and Lane are WR2 and WR3 for the Commanders this season, the team isn’t going to win a bunch of games. McLaurin is nearing the end of his effectiveness as a WR1 in the NFL. It’s just not a scary trio.

The Commanders need to add a legitimate WR2. And then they may need to go into the draft and add a guy who can be WR3. McCaffrey has not shown enough in his first two seasons to be counted on for big production. He has four starting assignments and 29 receptions in two years. Meanwhile, Lane caught 16 passes for 225 yards as a rookie.

A trade is one way the Commanders could alleviate the situation. Getting Brian Thomas Jr. from the Jaguars would be the perfect solution. He still has big-time ability, according to ESPN.

“If another team wants to spend big draft capital on Thomas in the hopes that he returns to his rookie form in a new zip code, I'd get it,” Ben Solak wrote. “Thomas was better as a prospect than any wide receiver in the upcoming 2026 class. He had 707 yards and two scores in 2025, but he went for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie.”

But it doesn’t appear the Jaguars are willing to part with the young talent. He’s considered to have only a 20% chance of getting traded.

Another player that would fit is Jaylen Waddle of the Dolphins. He would complement McLaurin to a T. He’s a true NFL WR2.

“Waddle has multiple seasons of cost-controlled play on his existing contract, is only 27 years old, and can be both a yards-after-catch slot option and a downfield vertical threat,” Solak wrote. “He doesn't have the frame to be a high-volume WR1, but he would be an excellent, explosive half of a league-leading tandem at wide receiver.”

Commanders could take a gamble on WR Brandon Aiyuk

There are tons of question marks about what Aiyuk could bring to the table. He has played a total of seven games since 2023, and didn't get on the field in 2025.

Plus, there's the significant problem of his departure from the 49ers, according to ESPN's NFL Live via 49erswebzone.com.

“First and foremost, it says that they're planning to release him, but I'd like to add on that they're not planning to release him any time soon,” Adam Schefter said, per Florito Maniego of NBC Sports Bay Area. “They essentially have no guaranteed money left in his contract. So, they can hold on to him for the time being. They can hold on to him in the draft and see if they could flip him for a pick at that point in time. (And) they can hold on to him until June.

“They've paid him an awful amount of money. I don't think this is happening any time soon, despite the report, and I think that they'll be holding on to him for a little while to see if there's any trade value at all.”

It makes sense for the 49ers. But it causes problems for the Commanders, who need to make quick decisions.

What about WR Jauan Jennings of the 49ers?

This would be a great fit for the Commanders’ offense. Jennings showed the capability of being a consistent WR2, and his type of game would fit alongside McLaurin.

The problem with Jennings is the cost. The Commanders have already spent a lot of free-agent dollars. It’s hard to see them being able to pull the trigger on a three-year, $67 million deal for Jennings, which is his expected market value, according to Spotrac.

He’s the third-best free agent still on the board, according to Bleacher Report.

“With a 6'3″, 212-pound frame, strong route skills, and good physicality after the catch, Jennings is a QB-friendly possession receiver,” Kristopher Knox wrote. “Jennings doesn't possess an explosive burst, so he's best-suited for a spacing-based offense that can make the most of his route-running ability. However, he should interest most teams with a need at receiver.”

If the Commanders can’t get a frontline guy to fill their No. 2 wide receiver spot, it will impact their first-round decision in the NFL Draft. That means they may not be able to chase running back Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame. Instead, they may need to pivot to a wide receiver like Ohio State’s Carnell Tate or Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson.