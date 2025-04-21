The UFC returns to Kansas City on April 26 with a welterweight main event that has become as much about pride as it is about rankings. Brazilian knockout artist Carlos Prates and Irish contender Ian Machado Garry have turned up the heat in the lead-up, trading verbal jabs that have set the stage for a grudge match with real title implications.

Carlos Prates responds to Ian Garry calling him a ‘quitter': “I've been in the company for a year, two main events, four bonuses, four knockouts. I think this kid has been in the UFC for about four years, he's never had a main event. He won one bonus I think in his life. A… pic.twitter.com/MX1oToVYnB — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Prates vs. Garry Heats Up

Carlos Prates, riding an 11-fight win streak and a perfect 4-0 UFC record—all by knockout—has not minced words about his opponent. Speaking on the MMA Hoje podcast, Prates delivered a blistering assessment of Garry’s UFC tenure:

“I've been in the company for a year, two main events, four bonuses, four knockouts. I think this kid has been in the UFC for about four years, he's never had a main event. He won one bonus I think in his life. A bunch of decisions there, a f***ing boring fighter… He's fighting in the main event today because I chose him… I think he's making even more [money] than he made when he went to fight Shavkat… And at the end of it all, after he's all beat up, when he wakes up after the fight, he'll have to come and say: Thanks, Carlos Prates, you made me some good money”.

Prates’ comments come after Garry labeled him a “quitter” for a TKO loss earlier in his career, a barb that clearly struck a nerve. Prates, known for his finishing instincts more than his trash talk, hit back hard, promising to make Garry pay for his words inside the Octagon.

Ian Garry called Carlos Prates a quitter after watching his old fight: “This is a video of Carlos Prates and his true fighting spirit, called being a quitter… He knows that deep down he's not a fighter.” VIA | @iangarryMMA #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/I7EdPxpJBr — FEDZ_MMA (@Fedzmma) April 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Prates’ Meteoric Rise: Knockouts, Bonuses, and Main Events

Since debuting in the UFC in 2024, Carlos Prates has been nothing short of sensational. The 31-year-old Brazilian has finished all four of his UFC opponents, Trevin Giles, Charles Radtke, Li Jingliang, and Neil Magny, by knockout, collecting a performance bonus each time. His aggressive Muay Thai, precision striking, and relentless pace have made him a fan favorite and a nightmare for anyone at 170 pounds.

Carlos Prates faceplants Neil Magny and it took him a while to wake up… #UFCVegas100 pic.twitter.com/2WqF31m0Xf — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) November 10, 2024 Expand Tweet

Prates’ confidence is rooted in results. He’s fought his way into two main events in just over a year, a feat Garry has yet to achieve despite being with the promotion since 2021. With 21 wins (16 by KO) and only six losses, Prates believes his style and activity have fast-tracked him toward title contention. As he told Brazilian media this week, “I believe that if I beat Ian Garry, I'll fight one more time and then I will fight for the title… I want to fight twice this year and then fight for the belt in 2026”.

The “Fighting Nerds” team standout is part of a surging Brazilian wave in the UFC, with his core teammates boasting a combined 19-0 record in the promotion. Prates’ recent win over Neil Magny, a first-round knockout, underscored his claim as one of the most dangerous finishers in the division.

High Stakes in Kansas City

This main event is more than just a personal feud—it’s a fight with real title implications in a crowded welterweight division. Prates, currently ranked 13th, could leap into the top 10 with a statement win, while Garry, at No. 7, is looking to rebound from his first professional loss and reassert himself as a title contender.

The winner will have a strong argument for a title eliminator later in 2025, especially with champion Belal Muhammad defending his belt soon and contenders like Jack Della Maddalena waiting in the wings. Both men have promised a finish, and with their animosity boiling over, the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City is set for a main event that could steal the show.

As fight night approaches, the only certainty is that neither Carlos Prates nor Ian Machado Garry will be short on motivation. Whether it’s Prates’ knockout power or Garry’s technical mastery, the welterweight division is about to get the clarity and fireworks it craves.