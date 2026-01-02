Heading into 2026, expect changes for Jordan Love and Ronika Stone, as the volleyball star announced her pregnancy with the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Love and Stone shared the news in a joint post on Instagram. They were wearing matching white shirts and blue jeans in the pictures. “New year, new addition [white heart emoji],” they wrote in their caption.

In one of the pictures, it's revealed that the baby is due in the spring of 2026. So, it's only a few months before the baby is born. They ended their post with Stone holding a onesie with Love's Packers' number on it.

Several of Love's teammates reacted to the news. Wide receiver Christian Watson said, “Yesssuhhhh, congrats fam,” with a crossed fingers emoji, while tight end Tucker Kraft commented, “Big congratulations!”

Additionally, one of Love's former teammates, Philadelphia Eagles running back AJ Dillon, commented on the post, saying, “Congratulations you guys,” along with a variety of emojis.

Who is Packers QB Jordan Love's wife, Ronika Stone?

Stone was a star volleyball player at Oregon during her collegiate career. While her collegiate career has ended, she now plays professionally for the San Diego Mojo.

She and Love began dating in 2020, the same year the latter got drafted by the Packers. They got engaged four years later before tying the knot in June 2025.

Love is currently in the middle of his sixth season in the NFL. He was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah State as the successor to Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers would leave the Packers in 2023, so, after three years mostly spent on the bench, Love was finally the starting quarterback.

Through three seasons, Love has passed for 80 touchdowns to 28 interceptions. He also has logged 10,919 passing yards over that span.

2025 was perhaps his most disappointing season statistically. Love threw for a career-low in yards (3,381) and touchdowns (23) as a starter. He did, however, limit turnovers, throwing just six interceptions. He also completed more than 66% of his passes.