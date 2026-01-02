Days after defeating Jake Paul, boxing icon Anthony Joshua visited his hometown of Nigeria along with two of his closest team members and friends, Sina Ghami and Kevin “Latz” Ayodele. However, the trio fell victim to a fatal car crash, where his two friends died, but Joshua escaped with minor injuries.

Now, a few days later, amid ongoing investigations, the identity of the driver has been revealed. The Daily Mail recently reported that Kayode Adeniyi, 47, was the person driving the Lexus SUV that day. Adeniyi was a long-standing member of Joshua's Nigerian logistics team whenever he visited.

Following the crash, Adeniyi was discharged from the hospital in Lagos late on New Year's Eve. He was then driven two hours north to Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, where the crash occurred. He was then questioned and gave an official statement recalling what happened leading up to the crash. As per The Daily Mail, a police source revealed that the driver is expected to be charged with “reckless driving.”

“The driver was released after treatment for minor injuries and was then taken to the state police headquarters for questioning,” the source noted. “He is in a stable condition and was able to provide us with his version of events that led up to the crash, and we expect a charging decision within the next 48 hours but the bank holiday may delay proceedings. It is possible he could be in court on Friday, but it depends how quickly the process moves, and it would be for reckless driving.”

More details on Anthony Joshua's car crash

The above-mentioned report by The Daily Mail shared more insight into Joshua's crash. It noted that the Lexus SUV being driven by Adeniyi was well over the speed limit of 65mph for the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when the car lost control after a tire burst while overtaking.

It then crashed into a stationary truck. The collision's impact caused the car's nearside to separate, resulting in Ghami and Ayodele's immediate deaths; Joshua and Adeniyi were only slightly injured. Joshua was sitting behind the driver and escaped the tragic fate.