Oh, how the mighty have fallen. For years, the Alabama Crimson Tide was one of the biggest programs in the college football scene. No matter how many players left the team, ‘Bama was always seen as a major threat in the College Football scene. Even in their losses, the program always looked solid.

However, that image was shattered in this year's College Football Playoff. Alabama faced off against the Indiana Hoosiers in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff. The Hoosiers were favorites in the matchup, but fans still expected the Crimson Tide to at least be competitive.

That did not happen. Instead, Alabama rolled over and was trampled by Indiana in the Rose Bowl. The Hoosiers ran for 215 yards against the Crimson Tide's defense, and QB Fernando Mendoza had more touchdowns thrown (three) than incompletions (two) on the day. Alabama was completely dismantled during the day, something that hasn't happened since 1998.

Article Continues Below

“Per ESPN Research, Alabama hasn't trailed by 35 points or more since 1998, in an eventual 42-6 loss to Arkansas,” Adam Rittenberg reported. “The Tide haven't lost by 30 points or more since the 1998 Music City Bowl against Virginia Tech (38-7).”

The Crimson Tide eventually lost 38-3 to the Hoosiers, exiting the College Football Playoff with shame. After an uneventful first quarter, Indiana drew first blood with a field goal in the quarter. Coach Kalen DeBoer made the decision to go for it on a 4th-and-1 in their own 34-yard line. Alabama failed to convert, and Indy scored a quick touchdown that marked the beginning of the end for the Tide.

Indiana scored 24 unanswered points after that, and they didn't let up after Alabama scored a field goal in the third quarter. Behind a relentless defensive stand and a balanced attack on offense, the Hoosiers eliminated the Crimson Tide.