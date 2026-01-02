Things took an interesting turn yesterday on the Jan. 1, 2026, episode of the Gordon Ramsay-hosted Hell’s Kitchen on Fox. Viewers witnessed the participants compete in the Black Jacket Day edition of the show when they were greeted by WWE Superstars Liv Morgan, Big E, and former World Champion Braun Strowman.

Hell’s Kitchen judge Gordon Ramsay soon released a small snippet on his social media while promoting the collaboration. Fans witnessed Big E talk about being a WWE Champion before Morgan made her way to the set. Morgan soon opened up about her mindset on being a champion in the promotion. However, things turned even more interesting when former WWE Universal Champion Strowman crashed through a drywall present on the set.

Airing on the first day of 2026, both Ramsay and the Fox network interestingly introduced Morgan as a champion. Liv Morgan was even pictured with the title throughout the clips and the promotions, making it clear that the content was shot while she still held the Women’s World Champion, and Strowman was technically a WWE employee. Morgan is a former WWE Women's World Champion and lost the title almost a year ago on Jan. 6, 2025, to Rhea Ripley.

The 31-year-old has not won a singles championship since. On the other hand, Strowman parted ways with WWE in Jul. 2025 after his contract was not renewed by the promotion. He is currently active in the food world and stars in his own show, “Everything on the Menu” on the USA Network. Meanwhile, Big E, despite his injury and inactive in-ring status, remains a vital part of WWE's program.

Article Continues Below

WWE veteran heaps praise on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio

Former WWE star CJ Perry, also known as Lana, recently heaped praise on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. Speaking on TMZ’s Inside the Ring podcast, Lana claimed that Morgan and Mysterio “could be literally the main event” of WWE. While Morgan recently returned from injury, Mysterio is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury.

“I think this pairing is the greatest pairing. I think that if played right, if done right, they could be literally the main event for the company,” Lana said. “They’re there every week. Roman Reigns is not there every week. Brock Lesnar is not there every week.

“And I think there’s nothing greater than women and men together in storylines. I think that’s always higher engagement, higher talked about, because you’re getting the best of both worlds, right?” she continued.