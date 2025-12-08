Being teammates with quarterback Jameis Winston must be a great confidence booster for New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart, who received praise from the former No. 1 overall pick.

During Winston's time on FOX's NFL broadcast during the Giants' bye week, the former Pro Bowler heaped praise on Dart, calling him a “young superstar.”

“I think Jaxson Dart is definitely a young superstar, man,” Winston gushed. “He's tenacious, he's relentless, he loves football. And today, in this NIL stage, having a young quarterback coming in and committing and putting in the work every single day is required.”

“I think Jaxson Dart is a young superstar.”@Jaboowins with some strong words for his fellow @Giants QB 🙏#JameisOnFOX pic.twitter.com/44CHYaKhpC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 7, 2025

Now, Winston also had praise for the Giants' other quarterback, 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson, who has won a Super Bowl. “Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback,” said Winston. “I'll take every superpower that I can get from him, man. Just his perspective, just his wisdom, and guidance, and how he carries himself is very beneficial for our team.”

Terry Bradshaw was curious about the diamonds that Dart wears on gamedays. Winston stood up for his teammate, who he said has “a certain aura” that justifies the chain.

“I think that's just the confidence that he has,” Winston explained. “He has a certain aura about him. A lot of people say essence, he has some essence around him, and actually, the diamonds around his neck, they're actually hearts, so he's sharing love.”

Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston's relationship on the Giants

Dart and Winston appear to be good pals. Of course, Winston is one of Dart's mentors on the Giants, along with Wilson. Winston and Wilson were signed during free agency by the Giants.

The Giants would later trade back into the first round to select Dart with the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dart, Winston, and Wilson competed for the starting quarterback job.

Wilson ultimately won it. But after starting the season on a three-game losing streak, Dart was named the starter. Winston has started two games while Dart missed time with a concussion.