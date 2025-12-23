Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL during the 2025 campaign. However, his heroics weren't enough to earn him a spot on the Pro Bowl roster.

If Wright were to earn an All-Pro nod, then he would earn recognition for his accomplishments. However, the cornerback has his eyes set on a much bigger prize, via Adam Jahns of The Athletic.

“It's be cool, but I'm trying to get to the Super Bowl,” Wright said.

Article Continues Below

With their 11-4 record, the Bears will have that opportunity for the first time since 2020. Chicago hasn't won a playoff game since 2020, meaning any win in the postseason would crucial. But a run to the Super Bowl would show just how far head coach Ben Johnson has taken the franchise in one short year.

However far the Bears end up going, Wright is sure to play a role in any defensive success they find. Over the 15 games he has appeared in for Chicago – including 14 starts – the cornerback has put up 67 tackles, 11 passes defended and five interceptions. Wright has recovered three fumbles and forced another two of his own, proving to be a real ballhawk. Furthermore, his 82.4 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus ranks seventh/111 cornerbacks.

Wright was on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad in 2024, making his rise all the more remarkable. A Pro Bowl vote would've been the cherry on top for the cornerback. But if Wright and the Bears keep winning, there won't be any complaints coming from the standout defensive back.