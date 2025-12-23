When the New York Jets benched quarterback Justin Fields, his season was likely over. But now, he is officially done for the 2025 season.

The Jets have placed Fields on season-ending injured reserve, the team announced. Head coach Aaron Glenn wanted the franchise and quarterback to focus more on getting healthy.

“We tried to see how we could get this to work,” Glenn said. “But it wasn't getting better as we would like it. We want to make sure we get a focus on that to get him better.”

Fields' knee injury forced him to be inactive during Week 16; although it was unlikely he'd play regardless. Still, it's clear an issue that has been bothering the quarterback. Already out of New York's current plans, Fields will now have more time to rehab his injury in preparation for next season.

The Jets signed the quarterback to a $40 million contract prior to the season in hopes that a change of scenery would help him blossom. The exact opposite happened, as Fields held a 2-7 record as a starter.

He completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. While the TD/INT ratio is impressive, Fields struggled mightily to move the ball down field. He may have added 383 rushing yards and four scores, but there was a reason undrafted free agent Brady Cook was starting over him when healthy. The Jets' offense lacked cohesion under Fields.

What happens next in his NFL future is yet to be seen. It'd be shocking to see him play a down for the Jets again. But at least for now, Fields will focus 100 percent on simply getting his knee back into playing form.