ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne poured cold water on speculation linking the Los Angeles Lakers to Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones, suggesting that New Orleans is unlikely to move either forward ahead of the trade deadline without an overwhelming return.

Speaking on the latest episode of Mason & Ireland, Shelburne explained that despite persistent league buzz, the New Orleans Pelicans are not actively looking to trade Murphy or Jones, largely due to their current roster situation and future draft obligations.

“I don’t think the Pelicans are thinking about trading Herb Jones or Trey Murphy. I don’t think they’re thinking about trading any of those guys because unless you blow them away with an offer. Because they owe their first round pick to the Atlanta Hawks. And whatever they can do to not be the worst team in the league right now is important. I'm much more interested in what they do with Zion than I am in those two guys because look, if you offer them an incredible deal, two first round picks and a good young player, then you're talking.”

Shelburne noted that while Murphy and Jones are often cited as logical trade candidates given their two-way impact and contract value, it is unrealistic to expect New Orleans to send either to Los Angeles under current conditions. According to Shelburne, the Pelicans would only reconsider if a team were willing to part with two first-round picks and a young prospect — a package the Lakers are not presently equipped to offer.

High asking price keeps Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones out of Lakers’ realistic trade range

The Lakers control their own first-round selections in 2026, 2028 and 2030, but lack the type of young, high-upside player New Orleans would likely demand in a deal involving either Murphy or Jones. As a result, Shelburne framed the Lakers’ interest as more theoretical than actionable.

Her reporting aligns with recent insight from ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, who detailed New Orleans’ continued reluctance to make either wing available. Siegel reported that while Murphy and Jones remain among the most discussed names ahead of the deadline, league sources across both conferences are downplaying the likelihood of an actual trade.

Article Continues Below

According to Siegel, the Pelicans are not actively shopping either player and have maintained a high asking price when teams inquire. Executives around the league believe that New Orleans, under basketball operations leadership led by Joe Dumars, has little incentive to compromise its stance. While the Pelicans are open to calls on most of their roster, Murphy and Jones are viewed as foundational pieces rather than movable assets.

Murphy, Jones production underscores Pelicans’ reluctance to deal

Murphy, 25, has continued to build on last season’s breakout, averaging 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a career-high 1.7 steals per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 36.5% from three-point range across 28 games. Jones, 27, continues to anchor New Orleans defensively while contributing 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game in 22 appearances.

Despite a 8-22 record, the Pelicans have found momentum with a five-game winning streak and will look to continue that surge Tuesday night on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-14).

Meanwhile, the Lakers (19-7) continue to evaluate the trade market but appear limited in their ability to pursue top-tier wing upgrades. Los Angeles will face the Phoenix Suns (15-13) on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET before returning home to host the Houston Rockets (17-9) on Christmas Day at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.

For now, Shelburne’s reporting suggests that while Murphy and Jones remain popular names in league conversations, the Lakers’ chances of landing either are slim barring a dramatic shift in New Orleans’ demands.