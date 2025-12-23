While they have already clinched their spot in the playoffs, the New England Patriots are still battling for the AFC's No. 1 overall seed. On their path to the postseason, the Patriots are soon set to receive some major reinforcements.

New England activated defensive tackle Milton Williams' 21-day practice window, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. He has been on injured reserve ever since suffering an ankle injury in Week 11.

The fact his practice window is opening doesn't automatically mean Williams will play in Week 17. Since the Patriots are facing off against the 3-12 New York Jets, perhaps they decide to play it safe. But whether or not he suits up immediately, it's clear Williams is nearing his return.

Article Continues Below

New England signed the defensive tackle to a four-year, $104 million contract to help lead their new-look defense. So far, he has succeeded in that role. In the 11 games he has appeared in, Williams has put up 27 tackles, eight quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks. He has also been a key figure in helping the Patriots rank sixth in run defense, allowing 100.1 yards per game.

While quarterback Drake Maye has been the center of attention during New England's revival, the emerging defense has played a crucial role as well. They enter Week 17 ranked seventh in total defense, allowing 302.1 YPG. Adding Williams to the mix will only make the Patriots scarier as they make their playoff run.

Whether or not that return comes in Week 17 is yet to be seen. But barring a setback, Williams will be back on the field sooner rather than later.