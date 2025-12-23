The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a close loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to fall to 3-12 on the season. That is how it has been all year for the Cardinals. This team is in play to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if they lose their final two games and get some help.

Injuries have plagued this team. Garrett Williams is feared to have a torn Achilles tendon that he suffered in the loss to the Falcons. Walter Nolen III also injured his knee against Atlanta. They both have been placed on season-ending IR. The headlines all season have been Kyler Murray and his missed time, as well as star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr, missing a ton of games as well.

The Cardinals are bringing in a replacement for Williams by signing cornerback Kalen King from the Carolina Panthers' practice squad. They are also bringing in another kicker to compete with Chad Ryland. Former Los Angeles Rams kicker Joshua Karty has been signed from the Rams' practice squad. By signing Karty to the active roster, this means that Ryland's time in Arizona could be coming to an end if he doesn't improve. Karty did not have the best season in LA this season either, so both are aiming to change things in the final two games this season.

The Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday, which is a winnable game. However, they take on the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 18.