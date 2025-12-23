The Michigan football program is still missing a head coach after Sherrone Moore was fired for cause. Moore was fired over an alleged affair with a football staffer, leaving Michigan without a head coach late into the season. Michigan's move has a chance to change the college football landscape completely. The move happening so late has left the Wolverines with some potential out-of-the-box options.

On the latest episode of the “Dan Patrick Show,” Dan Patrick said that his college football source told him that former Michigan quarterback Brian Griese is a name to watch for the Wolverines. Griese had prior experience working with Brock Purdy and has been in the media, and he took this past year off to be with his family.

“One of my college sources said to me yesterday, and we were having a discussion about a variety of things,” Patrick said. “And he said, I’ve got a name for you and he said I’ve spoken to somebody at Michigan about this name. This person has not been interviewed, but they do have ties to Michigan. The name is Brian Griese. Former quarterback at Michigan. He was instrumental in developing Brock Purdy with the 49ers. He did take this year off to be with his family.”

Griese wanted to be with his family this year after passing up on an opportunity to interview with the New York Jets and leaving the 49ers. Before that, he was the quarterbacks coach in San Francisco since 2022 when the 49ers drafted Brock Purdy. He has been a significant key in developing Purdy into the career he is today.

The Michigan ties run deep. Griese was the starting quarterback for the Wolverines from 1995 to 1997. He started over Tom Brady at Michigan, too. The Broncos drafted Griese in the 1998 NFL Draft in the third round, but he was unable to find much success in the NFL overall.

The reason Griese took the year off from coaching was that his family still lived in Denver while he worked with the 49ers in San Francisco. The ties to Michigan clearly stand out for him, but it is worth acknowledging the family aspect and whether it would work out.