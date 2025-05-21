The Ottawa Senators will likely be busy this summer after advancing to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in eight years in 2025. And a lengthy to-do list could include adding a right-shot defenseman following Nick Jensen's injury and subsequent surgery, reported Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun on Tuesday.

“[President of hockey operations and general manager Steve] Staios stated at his end-of-season press conference on May 5 that if he needed to address the club’s defence after learning the extent of Jensen’s ailment, then the organization would be prepared to go that route,” Garrioch confirmed. “But finding a right-shot defenceman won’t be easy.”

As one league executive told Garrioch earlier this week, “everybody is looking for that kind of defenceman. If you have them, you want to keep them, and if you’re looking for one, they’re hard to find.”

“If they’re going to get one, they’re going to have to pay a heavy price,” another executive told the hockey insider on Tuesday.

Although Jensen said he was hopeful he would be ready for training camp, it's very possible that won't be the case — especially as he played through the lower-body injury during the second half of the 2024-25 season.

The 34-year-old averaged over 20 minutes of time on ice during the year, while chipping in three goals and 21 points in 71 games. The Senators were bested by the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 1 of the 2025 postseason in six games.

Who could the Senators target this summer?

According to Garrioch, Ottawa has “kicked the tires” on Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who is approaching the final year of his six-year, $27.3 million contract. He can sign an extension in Alberta as soon as July 1.

Andersson could command upwards of $8 million on his next contract, and if the Flames aren't willing to go that high, they are expected to explore the trade market for him this summer.

Two league executives have already mentioned to Garrioch that the Flames are interested in Senators forward Shane Pinto, and that will certainly be something to watch as the offseason progresses.

Garrioch also believes the Senators could target Philadelphia Flyers hulking D-man Rasmus Ristolainen on the trade market, who has two years left on his contract at a $5.1 million AAV. Before leaving the Flyers, then-head coach John Tortorella said the Finnish defenseman was playing some of the best hockey of his career.

Another attractive target is Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who could be testing unrestricted free agency if he doesn't re-sign in Sunrise this summer. Ekblad continues to make a huge impact on a team that is looking for back-to-back championships this spring, and Garrioch believes “there will be a bidding war for his services.”

Now that the Senators have finally returned to the dance, they'll be looking to take the next step in 2025-26. Adding any of Andersson, Ristolainen or Ekblad will certainly help in that quest, and it'll be interesting to see if Staios brings one of the three to Canada's capital this summer.