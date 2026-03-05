After being called a “b***h” by Tom Brady, WWE Superstar Logan Paul is not backing down, claiming he may have to “throw hands” with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

During the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast, Paul discussed Brady's latest jab. He didn't hold back, claiming he'd answer the insult physically at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic if he had to.

“Let's be honest, I'm still going to score that touchdown and beat Tom Brady's a*s,” Paul said of the new location for their upcoming flag football game and his opponent before doubling down. “I wouldn't be surprised if I throw hands with Tom Brady on the field in LA during that flag football game. I'm not kidding.

“Tom Brady does not want to throw hands. There's a clip of him out calling me a ‘b***h. Him and [Rob] Gronk[owski], going back and forth, Tom Brady calling me a ‘b***h' to Gronk, of all people, who I beat all of his brothers back-to-back-to-back. The Gronks lined up, and I beat them up back-to-back-to-back, and guess who didn't step in there to prove himself? Mr. Gronk himself, and yet they're calling me a b***h?” he continued, laughing.

Tom Brady and Logan Paul's beef before the Fanatics Flag Football Classic

The beef between Brady and Paul has been going on for weeks. It all started when Brady appeared on Impaulsive. They are set to compete in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, and Paul tried to compare his athleticism to some of the NFL players participating in the flag football game.

Brady did not let this slide. He called Paul's athleticism and WWE “cute,” which has garnered a variety of opinions. They will soon get to settle their differences on the field. Who will prevail? The Fanatics Flag Football Classic goes down on Mar. 21, 2026.