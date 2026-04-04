ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

March Madness Final Four action is live from Indianapolis, Indiana as we'll see a long-awaited matchup between top teams in the tournament. The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats will take on the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in a can't-miss tilt to decide a championship berth. Check our March Madness odds series for the Arizona-Michigan prediction and pick.

The Arizona Wildcats advanced to the Final Four following a dominant 79-64 win over No. 2 Purdue. This comes after a resounding 109-88 win over a sneaky No. 4 Arkansas team, hoping to advance to their first National Championship game since the 1996-97 season.

The Michigan Wolverines are Final Four bound following a 95-62 trouncing over the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers. Scoring at least 90 points and winning each of their four tournament games by double-digits, the consensus No. 1 team in college basketball will look to exact their title expectations.

NCAA March Madness odds courtesy of DraftKings

Arizona vs. Michigan Final Four Odds

Arizona: +1.5 (-112)

Michigan: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 157.5 (-110)

Under: 157.5 (-110)

Arizona vs. Michigan Key Injuries

After a brief medical scare for Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau involving an allergic reaction, head coach Dusty May assured his trusty floor general will be ready for the Final Four tilt. Aside from freshman Winters Grady and guard LJ Cason, who have been out for the majority of the season, the Wolverines have no significant injuries to report.

Things look clear on Arizona's side as well as they come into the game with no reported injuries.

Arizona vs. Michigan Betting Trends

The Arizona Wildcats have gone 11-0 in neutral site games. The Michigan Wolverines are 10-2 in neutral sites.

Arizona is 24-14 ATS overall, 10-1 ATS in neutral sites. Michigan is 18-20 ATS overall, 6-6 in neutral sites.

Michigan has gone 34-3 as betting favorites. Arizona is 3-0 as underdogs.

Arizona is 4-0 outright, 3-1 ATS in their last three games against Michigan.

Michigan is 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games.

Arizona is 5-0 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Michigan's last five games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Arizona's last six games.

Arizona is 8-2 in their all-time series against Michigan.

Keys to Arizona vs. Michigan Matchup

This matchup will be a treat for college basketball fans everywhere as they'll see at least seven NBA-caliber players hitting the floor in a game oddsmakers are expecting to be decided by a single basket. Both teams have set themselves apart from the rest with their dominant performances and assuming these are the two best teams left in the tournament, the winner of this game is expected to win it all if they can advance to the championship game.

Forward Koa Peat will be the one to watch for Arizona thanks to his versatile game around the rim. His footwork in the post and ability to hit tough fadeaway jumpers in comparable to an NBA level of play. He also makes a living at the free-throw line as the Wildcats are averaging a collective 26.3 attempts at the charity stripe per game. Expect both Peat and 7-foot-2 center Motiejus Krivas to have a huge role down low as they match up against Michigan's pairing of Yaxel Lendeborg and 7-foot-3 Aday Mara.

Lendeborg has been particularly dominant for the Wolverines, notching 20+ points in three of four tournament games while posting totals of 80%, 60%, 33%, and 57% from three. With Lendeborg working from outside, NBA prospect Morez Johnson Jr. working in the mid-range, and Aday Mara working in the paint, the Wolverines are capable of hurting teams from just about anywhere and have options to turn to when making adjustments.

Both teams are very evenly matched on paper, both giving and taking in different aspects of the game. The Wildcats are the better rebounding team while averaging more steals and less turnovers. The Wolverines are better at spreading the ball around and blocking shots at the rim, but their ball security could use some work. With both teams able to create their own shots, this could come down to whichever side had the final possession in their hands.

Arizona vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick

This game should have all the makings of a classic and both teams are similar in the way they're structured with their roster. Michigan is the slightly better scoring team with a more versatile attack, but Arizona is stronger on the boards and can beat teams from the free throw line.

Ultimately, I think Michigan will have to rely on the three-point shot more heavily, which could hurt them if they struggle to find their rhythm early. Arizona is intent on forcing the ball in the paint early and forcing opponents to contest them at the rim, so expect some early frustration out of the Wolverines as Arizona takes an early lead.

For our final pick, we'll roll with the Arizona Wildcats as I think they'll be able to better sustain their scoring through all four quarters while Michigan struggles to find their range from deep early on.

Final Arizona-Michigan Final Four Prediction & Pick: Arizona Wildcats +1.5 (-112); UNDER 157.5 (-110)