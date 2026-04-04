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We're back with another betting prediction and pick for NBA Saturday as we head towards the Eastern Conference for this next showdown. The Detroit Pistons (56-21) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (43-34) in their fourth and final game of the season, Detroit looking to sweep up 3-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Pistons-76ers prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons continue to lead the Eastern Conference by four games over Boston following their most recent 113-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. They've won eight of their last 10 games and can clinch to No. 1 seed in the conference with just one more win.

The Philadelphia 76ers are sixth in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games back of the Atlanta Hawks after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-103 their last time out. They're also hot with seven wins over their last 10 games and hoping to head into the NBA Playoffs with some momentum.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Pistons vs. 76ers Odds

Detroit Pistons: -1.5 (-115)

Philadelphia 76ers: +1.5 (-105)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

Pistons vs. 76ers Key Injuries

Detroit: Marcus Sasses (hip – Probable) / Tobias Harris (knee – Questionable) / Cade Cunningham (lung – OUT) / Isaiah Stewart (calf – OUT)

Philadelphia: NOT YET SUBMITTED (update to come)

Pistons vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Philadelphia 76ers have gone 22-17 at home. The Detroit Pistons are 25-12 on the road.

The Pistons are 45-18 as betting favorites. The 76ers are 11-24 as underdogs.

The 76ers are 41-35-1 ATS overall, 18-21 ATS at home. The Pistons are 41-36 ATS overall, 21-16 ATS on the road.

Both teams are 5-5 outright, 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games against one another.

The Pistons are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The 76ers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Philadelphia's last six games.

Keys to Pistons vs. 76ers Matchup

The Pistons have convincingly taken all three games of this season series, their biggest margin of victory (131-109) coming most recently just three weeks ago from Detroit. It was one of the last games Pistons' Cade Cunningham played before injuring his lung while Duncan Robinson led the way with 19 points behind 13 assists and a collective effort from the team. The 76ers have been hot leading up to this game, but the Pistons are still an impressive 12-4 this season without Cunningham, averaging a decent 115.3 PPG.

Thanks to Daniss Jenkins stepping up for the absence of Cade Cunningham, the offense has been able to keep pace with Ausar Thompson and Duncan Robinson stepping up. Seeing Jalen Duren back after a short injury stint is a positive sign for Detroit as he continues to be a dominant force for them in the paint. Last time out against the Timberwolves, Duren showed out with 22 points and 14 rebounds while adding two blocks. He's averaging a solid 17.5 PPG on 77.8% FG against the 76ers this season, so expect a fun battle between him and Joel Embiid if he's able to start.

Tyrese Maxey was another player making immediate impacts following a recent injury stint, averaging 24.5 PPG in his last four starts after a three-week layoff. The combination of him and Joel Embiid sharing the floor has been special to watch and although Maxey is capable of carrying this team far in the playoffs, he'll need his generational talent at center to help boost this young core over the top.

Ultimately, this game should be decided by the team with the stronger defense and that's been the Detroit Pistons all season long. Rebounding and taking care of the basketball has been a constant theme throughout this series and whichever team can limit their mistakes will likely come away with the win here.

Pistons vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

The Pistons have been rolling without Cade Cunningham and although the 76ers have been playing well in their own right, there isn't much reason to fade the Pistons in this spot thanks to the success they've seen against Philadelphia all season. Still, I think the 76ers can have a chance to steal this game late at home if Maxey is able to drop 40+ points and a big second half.

Still, I think the Pistons are far too stingy on defense and have made scoring difficult for the 76ers throughout the previous three meetings. Things should follow suit this time around as the Pistons clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the East.

Final Pistons-76ers Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -1.5 (-115); OVER 227.5 (-110)