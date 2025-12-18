The WNBA pushed back Thursday against the Women’s National Basketball Players Association after players overwhelmingly voted to authorize a potential work stoppage amid ongoing collective bargaining negotiations.

Article Continues Below

In a statement released in response to the vote, the league acknowledged players’ right to authorize a strike but disputed the union’s portrayal of the negotiations.

“While we acknowledge the players’ right to authorize a future work stoppage, we strongly disagree with the WNBPA’s characterization of the current state of negotiations, which fundamentally misrepresents the ongoing discussions taking place at the bargaining table,” the league said, as reported by ESPN's Alexa Philippou on X, formerly Twitter. “The league remains steadfast in its commitment to reaching an agreement as soon as possible and delivering a 30th season for the players, fans, teams, and partners. We have negotiated in good faith and with urgency, and remain focused on finalizing a new collective bargaining agreement that not only meaningfully enhances player pay, benefits, and experience, but also does so in a way that ensures the long-term growth of the game and the league's capacity to serve the next generation of WNBA players.”