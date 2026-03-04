The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to improve their defense. That's not a surprise to anyone: after last season's disaster, it's quite clear that an overhaul is badly needed. All three levels of the defense performed horribly, requiring an overhaul of the players at their positions.

With the tenth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Bengals have a lot of options to fix their defense. They could take a top-tier pass-rusher or an elite cornerback to pair with the emerging DJ Turner II. However, there's also another area of the defense that needs help, an area that is integral to any good defense: linebackers.

Once upon a time, the Bengals had some solid linebackers to hold down the second level of the defense. With Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson, Cincinnati had good players in the second level who can cover at a decent level and are sure tacklers. With Pratt leaving a few years ago and Wilson's decline in age, though, the Bengals turned to two rookies, Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr., to hold down the fort.

The transition was rough for the Bengals. Carter and Knight were two of the biggest contributors to Cincinnati's rampant tackling problems last season. Their struggles in stopping the run also hurt the team significantly.

With that in mind, the Bengals should look at one of the standout linebackers from this year's NFL Draft Combine, Sonny Styles.

Sonny Styles is a great pick for the Bengals at 10

Even before his excellent Combine performance, Styles was already looked at as a potential mid-to-high draft pick. One of the best linebackers in the nation, the Ohio State LB was a monster on the field. His athleticism and instincts were on full display, allowing him to cover even the best tight ends in man coverage while also blowing up run plays with his quickness and strength.

In his final season with the Buckeys, Styles recorded 83 total tackles, 46 of which were solo tackles. He also recorded a forced fumble, a sack, and an interception in his final year.

After the combine, though, Styles has gone from a potential pick at #10 to a steal at that position for the Bengals. Styles' draft stock shot up after a monster combine performance. He ran a 4.46 40-yard dash, had a 43.5” vertical, and is relatively quick for his 6'5, 244-lb frame. He also displayed great technique in the drills, using efficient moves to shed off would-be blockers and quick reactions.

Styles' ability to see through run fits and blow up these runs will be a massive boon to a Bengals team that struggled heavily against the run last season. They allowed the most rushing yards last season, with roughly 147 yards per game. They also ranked second in allowed rushing yards per attempt with 5.2. Stopping the run is always the first step towards building a good defense. In a division with elite running backs like Derrick Henry and the emerging Quinshon Judkins, having a good run defense is doubly important.

Will Styles still be available at #10 for the Bengals? It's very possible that he's taken way earlier now after his impressive draft combine. Styles' draft stock continues to rise up day after day, and it's not surprising for him to be drafted way earlier than #10. Depending on how the first few picks pan out, a different team might prioritize picking the rangy Styles over other names.

If the Bengals do get their hands on Styles, though, they should not hesitate to pick up the rookie linebacker. The Bengals have not had a good linebacker core in ages, and Styles can be the first step towards building a formidable second-level to contend against the rest of the league.