When Anthony Edwards gets on a roll, the Minnesota Timberwolves are close to impossible to stop. This was exactly what happened on Tuesday night in their 117-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Edwards popped off for 13 points in the final frame, including 10 straight in one stretch, to build a comfortable cushion for the Timberwolves en route to their 39th win of the season in 62 games.

The Timberwolves have noticeably been playing with a brisker pace, and Edwards has had no choice but to adapt. Even though he admitted that this is not exactly his preferred style of play, he acknowledges how dangerous the team can be when they get out and run — a play style that's become more common for the team ever since they acquired Ayo Dosunmu via trade.

“Yeah, we added Bones and Ayo. … I'm not a fan of playing fast. But when I'm in with them, I don't have a choice because I always want the ball, and they gone. The only way I can get the ball is to be next to them. I enjoy it playing alongside Bones and Ayo. They super fast. They super fast with the rock,” Edwards told reporters after the game, via Dane Moore of Blue Wire.

Timberwolves become even more multi-dimensional with Ayo Dosunmu

All things considered, the Timberwolves' pace number hasn't moved by much since adding Dosunmu. They have played faster since acquiring Dosunmu, but relative to the rest of the NBA, this change isn't that noticeable.

Minnesota's default is to still play a bit slower, with Edwards and Julius Randle preferring to be more methodical with their approach. But with Dosunmu partnering with Bones Hyland off the bench, the Timberwolves second unit wants to outpace the opposition in a track meet.

This at least gives the team another dimension they can lean into when the going gets tough.