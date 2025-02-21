ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NHL returns from the 4 Nations Face-Off break as the Minnesota Wild face the Detroit Red Wings. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Red Wings prediction and pick.

The Wild come into the game at 33-19-4 on the year, sitting in third place in the Central Division. This has the Wild looking at upgrading their roster at the trade deadline. Prior to the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off the Wild had won six of the last eight games. In their last game, they defeated the New York Islanders 6-3, led by two goals from Matt Boldy, including a game-tying goal in the second period.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings are 28-22-5 on the year, which places them in fifth place in the Atlantic Division. That places the Red Wings currently in a position for a playoff spot. After winning seven straight before the break, they would lose their final game. It was a high-scoring first period, with the Lightning having a 4-2 lead. The Red Wings would get one back in the second period, but give up two in the third period, as the Lightning won the game 6-3.

How To Watch Wild vs Red Wings

Time: 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 AM PT

TV: ABC

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

Matt Boldy leads the top line for the Minnesota Wild with Kirill Kaprizov still out of the lineup. He is second on the team in points this year, coming in with 20 goals and 28 assists on the season. He is joined on the top line by Marco Rossi and Mats Zuccarello. Rossi comes into the game with 19 goals and 28 assists, sitting third on the team in points this year. Meanwhile, Zuccarello comes in with 12 goals and 24 assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Joel Eriksson Ek is joined by Marcus Johansson on the second line. Eriksson Ek comes into the game with nine goals and 14 assists this year, good for 23 total points. Meanwhile, Johansson has five goals and 11 assists on the year. Finally, Frederick Gaudreau has 11 goals and 13 assists this year, currently playing from the third line.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal for the Wild in this one. He is 22-11-3 on the year, with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He played in two games in the 4 Nations Face-Off, giving up six goals in just over three periods' worth of playtime. Still, he was great in his last two starts before the break, giving up four goals over the two starts and taking two wins.

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin led the first line for the Red Wings. Raymond comes into the game with 21 goals and 38 assists, good for 59 points. He leads the team in both assists and points this year. Larkin comes into the game with 23 goals and 27 assists, good for 50 total points on the year. The line is rounded out by Marco Kasper. Kasper comes into the game with nine goals and 11 assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat leads the team in goals this year. He comes in with 24 goals and 22 assists good for 46 total points. He is joined on the line by Andrew Copp and Vladimir Tarasenko. Copp comes into the game with ten goals and 12 assists on the year, while Tarasenko comes into the game with seven goals and 15 assists on the year.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in goal for the Red Wings on the year. He is 16-11-2 on the year with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He was solid before the break, giving up three or fewer goals in four of his last five games while having a save percentage of over .950 in three of them. He also went 4-1 in those five games.

Final Wild-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The odds in this NHL game suggest a tight contest. The Wild have been solid on defense this year. They are 11th in the NHL in goals against per game, and Filip Gustavsson has been solid in goal this year. Further, they are scoring 2.88 goals per game this year. Meanwhile, the Red Wings are scoring 2.85 goals per game. They have been solid on the power play, sitting fourth in the NHL on the power play, but they have been the worst in the NHL on the penalty kill. Further, they are 22nd in the NHL in goals against per game this year. The Wild have the better defense in this one, which will carry them to victory.

Final Wild-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (-110)