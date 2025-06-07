The Detroit Tigers took down the Chicago Cubs in front of a packed crowd and national audience, sending a clear message to the rest of Major League Baseball.

Manager A.J. Hinch made his stance clear after the game during an interview with The Detroit Free Press’s Evan Petzold, offering a direct perspective on how he views his club.

“I don't know how much we have to rise. I appreciate the thought of raising the bar, but the bar is pretty high around here. I really appreciate our players bringing it every day.”

When you step back and look at the calendar year, it becomes obvious. This isn’t a fluke. The Tigers have been playing high-level baseball for months, and now they are simply living up to the standard they already set.

The win was anchored by a standout performance from Tarik Skubal. The left-hander worked 7.2 innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out six and walking none. His 21-inning scoreless streak came to an end, but his command and presence never slipped.

This isn’t a hot streak — it’s a team living up to the standard they’ve already built from the inside out. Every win adds to a foundation that was set long before this series, long before the standings made people take notice. The tone comes from the dugout, from a manager who refuses to chase narratives or hype. What matters most now isn’t validation. It’s repetition. It’s showing up and proving, over and over again, that this version of Detroit isn’t going away.

Article Continues Below

The offense capitalized when it mattered. Spencer Torkelson hit a tie-breaking home run, while Justyn-Henry Malloy delivered a blast in his first at-bat since returning to the majors. A series of two-out hits in the fifth sealed the outcome and extended the Detroit win streak.

In a postseason-style show of trust, Hinch turned to Will Vest to face Seiya Suzuki in the game’s highest-leverage moment. Vest recorded his 10th save, reinforcing his late-inning reliability.

The Cubs loss underscored the growing gap between a contender and a team that’s already operating like a postseason staple.

Detroit is back at it in under 24 hours, sending Tyler Holton to the mound against Jameson Taillon — who gave up a grand slam the last time he pitched at Comerica Park.

Raising the bar? Not necessary. The Tigers are playing above it.