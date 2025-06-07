Former Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones is in legal trouble once again. Jones was arrested in Kentucky for public intoxication and other charges, per WKRC TV Local 12 News.

Jones was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, second degree disorderly conduct, and third degree assault on a police or probation officer, per the outlet. He was arrested early on Saturday morning.

The former Bengals player is scheduled to appear in a Kentucky court on Monday morning, per Sports Illustrated.

Jones is a former 2005 NFL Draft first-round pick. He was selected sixth overall by the Tennessee Titans in that draft. He played for the Titans, Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos.

In the NFL, Jones excelled as both a special teams returner and a defensive back. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2015, and was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2014.

Jones played his college football at West Virginia University.

Adam Jones has had legal problems in the past

Jones has unfortunately run into legal problems before. He was arrested just last year in Texas following an incident where he allegedly hit a police officer, per NBC News in Dallas.

He was suspended by the NFL for the entire 2007 season, following a melee that occurred at a strip club.

At the time, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that Jones had violated the league's policy on personal conduct.

“Your conduct has brought embarrassment and ridicule upon yourself, your club, and the NFL, and has damaged the reputation of players throughout the league. You have put in jeopardy an otherwise promising NFL career, and have risked both your own safety and the safety of others through your off-field actions,” Goodell wrote in a letter to Jones following that incident, per ESPN. “In each of these respects, you have engaged in conduct detrimental to the NFL and failed to live up to the standards expected of NFL players. Taken as a whole, this conduct warrants significant sanction.”

Jones last played in the NFL in 2018, before he retired from the game.