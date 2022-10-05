After years of playoff disappointment, the Edmonton Oilers finally broke through last season. The Oilers dispatched both the Los Angeles Kings and archrival Calgary Flames on their way to their first Western Conference Finals berth since 2006. While their run came to a disappointing end, losing in a sweep against the Colorado Avalanche, it was still big progress for a team that desperately needed it. With the new season right around the corner, it’s time to make some bold predictions for the Oilers.

Edmonton still has two of the best players in the game up front in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Both are coming off ridiculous seasons, with Draisaitl posting 110 points and McDavid posting 123. These two superstars are the backbone of the Oilers, and the team will go as far as they can take them.

The big change for Edmonton this season comes in net. The much-maligned duo of Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen is gone, and former Maple Leaf Jack Campbell is the new starter. The Oilers paid Campbell a hefty contract in free agency, but they hope he will provide stability to a position where they desperately need it.

With all that in mind, here are our bold predictions for the Oilers this season.

3. Leon Draisaitl wins the Art Ross and Hart trophies

McDavid has become so dominant over the last couple of seasons that it almost feels like Draisaitl is overshadowed. Sure, he gets a lot of attention, but it always feels like people talk about him as part of the duo, rather than being his own player.

This is a player who scored 110 points in 71 games just three seasons ago. He deserves more recognition of his own, and he’ll get it with an outstanding 2022-23 season.

An Oiler has won the Art Ross Trophy each of the last three seasons, with Draisaitl winning one and McDavid winning the last two. Each of them won a Hart Trophy in that time as well: Draisaitl in 2020 and McDavid in 2021. This season, Draisatl will bring both trophies back to Edmonton.

2. Zach Hyman and Evander Kane score 30 goals each

For years, hockey fans criticized the Oilers for having no depth behind McDavid and Draisaitl, and they weren’t wrong. Edmonton struggled to find consistent depth scoring to support their superstars, but a couple new additions turned that around last season.

The Oilers signed Hyman to a huge contract last summer, which many derided at the time. However, he fit in perfectly in Edmonton, with a career-high 54 points, including 27 goals. He was also fantastic in the postseason, with 16 points in as many games, including 11 goals. The contract has potential to look bad in the future, but Hyman has played up to it so far.

Meanwhile, the Oilers signed Kane in the middle of the season, and he also fit in perfectly. He put up 39 points and 22 goals in 43 regular season, then exploded for 17 points and 13 goals in 15 playoff games. Edmonton rewarded the forward with a big extension this offseason.

Together, Hyman and Kane provided a whole new dimension to the Oilers’ attack. Rather than just two players, opposing teams now had to look out for four players who could score nearly at will.

Both players came close to 30 goals, and likely would have reached that mark if they played the full season. This time around, they’ll both reach the 30-goal plateau. If they do, the Oilers’ offense may just be the best in the league.

1. The Oilers win the Stanley Cup

Edmonton is fresh off a Western Conference Finals appearance last season. That alone would make them a popular pick for the Stanley Cup, but they only improved in the offseason. They kept nearly all their free agents and upgraded in net, while their losses, such as Duncan Keith and Zack Kassian, were minimal.

Compared to the other heavyweights in the West, the Oilers are in a great position. Some teams such as Colorado and Minnesota took huge hits in the offseason, while others such as Calgary and Vegas have big question marks right now. Some teams did improve, such as Nashville and Los Angeles, but they still don’t have the talent that Edmonton does.

The West is still tough, but the Oilers’ strong continuity gives them an edge few teams have. Plus, the elite talent on display makes them a tough test for any opponent. If Edmonton is going to win a Stanley Cup with McDavid and Draisaitl, this may be the best chance.