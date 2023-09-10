Edward Waters University is reporting record growth based on several metrics. The Jacksonville, Florida-based HBCU has reported that it has 1,175 students enrolled for the 2023-2024 school year, which includes a 4.27% total increase in new students (537) over last fall. The 537 new students are the second-largest class of new students in its history. The institution also boasts an 81.79% retention rate, which is a 2.79% increase over 2022.

Edward Waters University President and CEO, Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr. spoke about the sustained success of the institution.

“In many circles Edward Waters is often mentioned largely for its historical significance, which is something for which we are unabashedly proud. We are equally proud, however, of our recent phenomenal enrollment growth that is representative of our contemporaneous relevance as a thriving institution that is rapidly becoming a ‘destination institution’ of choice amongst college-going students and their parents as a result of our high quality and expanding academic programs, dedicated university faculty and staff, and commitment towards providing a stellar student experience that is primarily focused upon ensuring our students’ personal, academic, and professional success.”

Edward Waters also reported that there were 10,000 prospective students who applied for admission, which is a 10% increase from the previous year. Edward Waters is also seeing growth in its athletics program. The institution is in its final year of the three-year NCAA transition process that was made official in 2021 to remain eligible to compete for the SIAC championship as well as an NCAA Division II playoff birth in 14 of the HBCU's 17 athletic teams.