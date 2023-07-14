Another HBCU has taken one step closer to becoming a full NCAA Division II member. The NCAA Division II Membership Committee has validated Edward Waters University's second year of provisional status within the division. Along with the validation, Edward Waters University has been approved for a third and final Division II provisional year.

“We were absolutely ecstatic to have learned earlier today that Edward Waters University (EWU) has been approved by the NCAA to move to our third and final year of the provisional membership process,” EWU President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. A. Zachary Faison said in a statement.

“I would also be remiss not to acknowledge the tremendous leadership and superlative work of EWU Associate Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Ivana Rich, and the collective EWU Athletics administration, coaches, student-athletes, our faculty athletics representative, and the entire academic community for their continuing collaborative diligence towards guiding our program through this historic transformational growth opportunity for the university.”

Two years ago, Edward Waters University announced that it was joining Division II and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Most of the SIAC schools are HBCUs. Edward Waters had previously been part of the SIAC from 1929-1935, creating an 86-year gap between its conference membership.

“We are so appreciative and forever grateful to the NCAA for their assistance and support enabling us to advance to the third year of provisional membership,” stated Dr. Rich. “Today is such a great day for EWU Athletics, made possible by the invaluable support from Strategic Edge Athletic Consulting and our campus partners.”