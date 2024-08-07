ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

A medal is on the line as Egypt and Morocco vie for Bronze. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Men’s Soccer odds series with an Egypt-Morocco prediction and pick.

Egypt made it to this point starting with winning Group C. They would start their tournament with a draw with the Dominican Republic, before beating Uzbekistan and then Spain. In the quarterfinals, they would face off with Paraguay. Egypt would tie that game in nthe 88th minute, forcing additional time. From there, it would go to penalties and Egypt would win 5-4. This would lead to a game with France in the semi-finals. Egypt had the 1-0 lead, but France tied it in the 83rd minute and additional time was needed. Omar Fayed would get a red card in the 92nd minute though, which helped France score twice in additional time to take the win.

Morocco won Group B to start the tournament. They upset Argentina to open the tournament and then fell to Ukraine. In the final game of the group stage, they beat Iraq 3-0 to advance to the knockout round. From there, they would beat the United States 4-0 and face Spain in the semi-finals. Morocco scored first, hitting a penalty in the 37th minute, but would concede two goals in the second half to fall 2-1.

Here are the 2024 Olympics Men’s soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Egypt-Morocco Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

Egypt to Win Bronze: +192

Morocco to Win Bronze: -270

Wagers below are graded on the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time

Egypt 3-Way ML: +340

Morocco 3-Way ML: -130

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 goals: -136

Under 2.5 goals: +101

How to Watch Egypt vs. Morocco

Time: 11:00 AM ET/ 8:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Egypt Will Win

For Egypt, they need to find a way to score goals. They played a much more open game than normal in their semi-final games with France, getting 17 shots off with four on target. Still, they got just four shots on target and converted that into just one goal. The primary goal socerer has been Ibrahim Adel. He is one of just three players on this Egypt Squad who have converted a goal so far in the games. Adel has three goals so far but also leads the team in shots, shots on target, and shots per 90 minutes. Adel needs to find the back of the net for Egypt to have a chance in this one.

Furthermore, Ahmed Koka and Mahmoud Saber both have goals. Neither has played in all of the games for Egypt. Koka did not play in the first game of the tournament but would create the only major chance against Uzbekistan. After hitting the ball off the pipe, he would corral it and put in the rebound. Egypt also needs Mustafa Zizo to continue his upward trend. In the first two games, he created just three opportunities. Since then, he has created over three per game, while adding two assists. He has not scored yet, but he will be a major factor if Egypt is going to move on.

In goal will be Hamza Alaa Abdullah. He struggled against France, allowing three goals on nine shots. Still, he had let in just two goals for the entire tournament leading to the game and two of the three goals were after one of their primary defensive options was gone with a red card. Egypt will still be without Omar Fayed, but they will at least have the full complement of men on the field.

Why Morocco Will Win

For Morocco, it is all about Soufinae Rahmi. He has been dominant in these games, scoring six times in five games. It was Rahimi who scored the best goal of the game for Morocco, scoring against Argentina, before he added a penalty goal in that game. He would add a penalty against Ukraine and then had a goal against Iraq as well. Rahimi just scored in the game against Spain as well. He scored on a penalty in the game with Spain as well. Morocco has been great at drawing penalties all tournament long with their style of play and has done well at converting them.

Morocco will also like to see a quality Achraf Hakimi. Coming into the games, he was expected to create the most opportunities, and he has done just that. Still, he has not finished well and his opportunities have not been finished either. He has just one assist and one goal in these games so far.

Munir El Kajoiu is expected to be in goal for this one. He has allowed seven goals so far in the games on 13 shots.

Final Egypt-Morocco Prediction & Pick

Morocco has kept finding ways to score and stay in games. They have done a great job of striking early and getting ahead. Egpyt has been solid, but thye cannot score that Morocco has. That will be the difference in this game, giving Morocco the bronze.

Final Egypt-Morocco Prediction & Pick: Morocco ML (-130)