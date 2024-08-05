ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Team USA entered this tournament on a mission to win their fifth straight Olympic Gold Medal. The Americans won the Men’s basketball tournament in 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020, but this lineup of legends hasn’t won a gold medal together. Stephen Curry has never won a gold medal. Lebron James won in 2008 and 2012, and Kevin Durant won in 2012, 2016, and 2020. Durant also won tournament MVP in 2020. It is time to continue our Olympics Men’s Basketball odds series with a USA-Brazil prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The USA’s 2024 iteration of the dream team has been living up to the name since uniting, as they went 5-0 in pre-tournament exhibition play, and dominated the group stage of the Olympics. They had no problems with Serbia in the tournament-opening game, winning 110-84. They had to face South Sudan in the second game and were aware of their growing skill after Luol Deng’s team almost upset them in exhibition play. The USA didn’t take them lightly this time, winning 103-86. The USA needed one more win to clinch the first overall seed in the tournament and did so convincingly with a 104-83 victory over Puerto Rico.

Brazil went 1-2 in the round-robin but advanced to the knockout stage thanks to being one of the best third-place squads. They dominated the Japanese team in the final group game, with the 18-point differential gained in that game helping them grab that playoff spot. They took two difficult losses to France and Germany by scores of 78-66 and 86-73. Brazil won three of four qualifying games to enter the tournament, including a 94-69 victory over Latvia to clinch.

Here are the 2024 Olympics Men’s/Women’s basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: USA-Brazil Basketball Odds

USA: -27.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Brazil: +27.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Over: 186.5 (-108)

Under: 186.5 (-112)

How to Watch USA vs. Brazil in Paris

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: NBC

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why USA Will Cover the Spread/Win

It’d be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for American basketball fans to see James, Curry, and Durant win a title together. It doesn’t seem like they’ll let anything stand in their way, as they’ve been dominating except for the one hiccup against South Sudan. The Americans will outscore any country in this tournament, and it doesn’t seem like they have much competition. However, the odds reflect that. The Americans haven’t beaten any team by more than 28 points yet in this tournament, so the question is whether they can cover this spread.

The USA defense will be the catalyst to cover, as Bruno Caboclo has been the star for Brazil. Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo will be integral in stopping Caboclo, and the Brazilians don’t have much help outside the front court. USA’s Celtics backcourt of Derrick White and Jrue Holiday are a difficult matchup for Brazil’s guards.

Why Brazil Will Cover the Spread/Win

Brazil has some shooters in the backcourt, and they may get more open looks if Holiday’s ankle injury persists. He has been battling an ankle problem for most of the tournament, which would emphasize White to star on defense. We aren’t expecting Brazil to win this game outright, but a hot night from three could help them cover the 28-point spread.

Final USA-Brazil Prediction & Pick

It’s hard for the USA to gain any motivation in this tournament when they blow out every team. However, if they’re paying attention, they haven’t won any games by more than this 28-point spread. Team USA should have their rotations set and be ready to walk over their remaining three opponents on their way to another gold.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final USA-Brazil Prediction & Pick: USA -27.5 (-110)