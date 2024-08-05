ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Cardinals head back home to play host to the New York Mets Monday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Mets-Cardinals Projected Starters

Sean Manaea vs. Andre Pallante

Sean Manaea (7-4) with a 3.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 113 innings pitched, 112K/46BB, .217 oBA

Last Start: vs. Minnesota Twins: Win, 7 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 11 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 3.17 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 54 innings pitched, 42K/24BB, .214 oBA

Andre Pallante (4-5) with a 4.04 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 62.1 innings pitched, 49K/23BB, .258 oBA

Last Start: vs. Texas Rangers: Loss, 5 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 9 games, 5 starts, 4.65 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 31 innings pitched, 26K/12BB, .282 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Cardinals Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -112

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How to Watch Mets vs. Cardinals

Time: 5:15 PM ET/2:15 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Sportsnet New York

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

New York has Sean Manaea on the mound, and he is coming off a very strong month of July. In July, Manaea made six starts, five of which the Mets won. He averaged over six innings per start, and he finished the month with a 2.70 ERA. That is the type of month that can lead someone to fantastic second half finish, so I do not think he stops his momentum anytime soon. If he can have another good start in this one, the Mets will win the game.

Manaea does already have a start at St. Louis. In fact, it was a part of this series, so he has a chance to earn two wins in the same series as a starting pitcher, which is pretty cool. In the win over the Cardinals earlier this season, Manaea threw six innings and allowed three runs. With how he is pitching now, I would expect him to have an even better start than that. With his ability to limit hits, the Mets are in a great position to win this one.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. Louis needs Pallante to match Manaea on the mound. Pallante is settling in nicely to his role as a starting pitcher, though. In July, Pallante had a 3.33 ERA over four starts. He threw 24.1 innings, and walked just five batters in the month, so his control was very good. He can afford to live out of the zone a little bit as the Mets will chase. If Pallante can keep the Mets off balance, and force some weaker contact, the Cardinals should be able to win this game.

St. Louis has been able to make their way into second place in the NL Central, and just two games back of the wild card. They have been playing some decent baseball, despite their rough weekend series in Chicago. Nonetheless, the Cardinals are a good team, and if they are at their best, they will beat the Mets Monday night.

Final Mets-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

For this game, I am going to go with the hot hand. Sean Manaea has been pitching lights out lately, and he is coming off his best start of the season. I am expecting him to continue that momentum into this game. I will take the Mets to win straight up.

Final Mets-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-112)