It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Phillies-Dodgers.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers have wobbled in recent weeks. The month of July and the start of August have not been good for them. Yet, these are still the two teams with the two best records in the National League. These are still the two teams most likely to get a bye in the first round of the playoffs while four other National League teams slug it out in the wild card series. These are still the two teams which, all other things being equal, are most likely to meet in the National League Championship Series. Yes, we know the history. We know that wild card teams have done really well in recent years to break up an NLCS battle of heavyweights. In most years, the Phillies have been that team, taking out the higher-seeded Atlanta Braves. This year, however, with the Phillies being likely to be the top seed in the National League, we're not nearly as sure which wild card team might rise up and become the spoiler. You might say that one wild card team will emerge, and that's actually a good prediction, but it gets a lot harder if you identify one specific wild card team and put it against the rest of the field. That's where we're not sure what will happen in the NL, and that's why Phillies-Dodgers is still a good bet for the NLCS.

Both teams have struggled, but this series is going to get the blood pumping. It's a possible October preview in August. Ya gotta love it.

Phillies-Dodgers Projected Starters

Aaron Nola vs. Tyler Glasnow

Aaron Nola (11-4) has a 3.43 ERA. He's a workhorse, and with the Phillies' offense being so good for most of the year, Nola has won a ton of games. He will have some clunkers here and there, but for the most part, he's a guy the Phillies can count on to take the ball, go six innings, and not give up a big inning. What he did last week against the Yankees was generally representative of his season, and if that's what the Phillies get, they'll be okay with that. They won't be elated, but they'll be okay. Nola does have to walk fewer hitters and reduce traffic on the bases for Philadelphia to feel a little more comfortable with what Nola is providing. There is clearly room for improvement.

Last Start: Tuesday, July 30 versus the New York Yankees: 5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 62 1/3 IP, 55 H, 25 R, 7 HR, 16 BB, 56 K

Tyler Glasnow (8-6) has a 3.50 ERA. He hasn't been as good as the Dodgers would like, but the one really important positive contribution Glasnow has made to the 2024 Dodgers is that he eats up innings. Look at the 11 home starts. Glasnow averages over six full innings per start. That has been a godsend for a team battered by injuries to the other starting pitchers in its rotation. An already overworked bullpen would have been far more exposed if Glasnow wasn't there to gobble up six-plus innings on a regular basis.

Last Start: Tuesday, July 30 versus the San Diego Padres: 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 8 K

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 67 IP, 48 H, 28 R, 8 HR, 15 BB, 81 K

Here are the Phillies-Dodgers MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Dodgers Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +116

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -136

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Phillies vs Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

This team got back on track with Sunday's win over the Mariners. The Dodgers still won't have Freddie Freeman for this game in addition to Mookie Betts and Max Muncy. The Phils have more healthy and available players.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Glasnow can outduel Aaron Nola, and Shohei Ohtani can step up in what might be the biggest series of his career to date.

Final Phillies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Phillies are the better team with healthier players. Ride with the Phils here.

Final Phillies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Phillies moneyline