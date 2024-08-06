ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Max Meyer takes to the mound for the Miami Marlins as they play host to Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Marlins prediction and pick.

Reds-Marlins Projected Starters

Nick Lodolo vs. Max Meyer

Name (8-4) with a 3.99 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Lodolo went 5.2 innings in his last start. He would give up 11 hits and a home run. Further, Lodolo would surrender eight runs in a loss to the Cubs.

2024 Road Splits: Lodolo is 4-1 on the road this year in seven starts. He has a 2.82 ERA and a .178 opponent batting average on the road.

Max Meyer (2-1) with a 3.81 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP

Last Start: Meyer went five innings in his last start, giving up seven hits, a walk, and three home runs. He would surrender four runs in total, laking a loss to the Braves.

2024 Home Splits: Meyer is 1-0 in two starts with a 2.45 ERA and a .200 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Marlins Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -152

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How to Watch Reds vs. Marlins

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: BSOH/BSFL

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are 15th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 28th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Spencer Steer has led the way this year. He is hitting .231 on the year with 15 home runs and 65 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 17 bases with 55 runs scored. Jeimer Candelario is also having a solid year. He is hitting .227 on the year with 18 home runs and 51 RBIS. He has also scored 43 times in the year. Elly De La Cruz rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .255 on the year with 18 home runs and 45 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 57 bases and scored 70 times this year.

Tyler Stephenson has been swinging the hot bat in the last week. He is hitting just .353 with two home runs and five RBIs in the last week. Further, he has scored four times. Meanwhile, TJ Friedl is hitting .250 on the week with a .368 on-base percentage. He has a home run and five RBIs while scoring one. Scoring is something Santiago Espinal has been doing this week. He has scored four times this week while hitting.500 He has two home runs and three RBIs plus two stolen bases in the last week.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are 29th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 21st in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. After their trade deadline firesae, the leader of the offense is Jake Burger. He is biting .240 on the year with a .287 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs and 47 RBIs. Burger has 20 runs scored as well. Jesus Sanchez is hitting .241 on the year with a .289 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs and 41 RBIs. Further, Sanchez has also stolen eight bases and scored 33 times this year. Rounding out the best bats on the year with Nick Gordon. Gordon is hitting .227 this year with 12 home runs and 41 RBIS. Further, he has scored 29 times this year.

Jake Burger has also been hot in the last week. He is hitting .333 over the last week with a .370 on-base percentage. Bruger has four home runs and eight RBIS in that time while scoring four times. Jonah Bride has also been solid. He is hitting .273 in the last week with three home runs and six RBIs. He has also scored three times. Xavier Edwards rounds out the hottest bats. He has hit .39 in the last week with a .444 base percentage. He has four RBIS, three stolen bases, and four runs scored in the last week.

Current Marlins have 19 career at-bats against Nick Lodolo. they have hit .316 with two RBIs off him. Jonah Bride has a hit in two at-bats with the two RBIs. Meanwhile, Nick Fortest is two for four with a double and a walk. Further, Christian Pache is two for five with a double and a walk.

Final Reds-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Marlins took two of four from the Braves over the weekend, and have been playing just as well as they have all year, even with their best bats all being traded away. The Reds are a solid scoring team as well. While Nick Lodolo has been better on the road this year, he has given up four or more runs in four of his last six starts. Max Meyer has been serviceable in his starts this year, but will still give up runs. Expect plenty of runs to be scored in this one, and take the over.

Final Reds-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Over 8 (-102)