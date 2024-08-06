ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Luis Severino will take the mound for the Mets in the game one of their series with the Rockies on Sunday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Rockies prediction and pick.

Mets-Rockies Projected Starters

Luis Severino vs. Kyle Freeland

Luis Severino (7-4) with a 3.93 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Luis Severino took the loss Wednesday, surrendering six runs on six hits and two walks over three innings as the Mets fell 8-3 to the Twins. He struck out two.

2024 Road Splits: Luis Severino hasn't been quite as sharp on the road where he is 3-2 with a 4.42 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP.

Kyle Freeland (3-4) with a 5.64 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP

Last Start: Kyle Freeland picked up the win over the Angels on Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits over seven innings while striking out six.

2024 Home Splits: Kyle Freeland has been surprisingly been better at Coors Field than at home where he is 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Rockies Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: -176

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +148

Over: 11 (-106)

Under: 11 (-114)

How to Watch Mets vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

TV: SportsNet New York, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the New York Mets prepare to face the Colorado Rockies on the road this Tuesday night, Luis Severino stands out as the key player who can lead the Mets to victory. Severino has been a reliable force on the mound this season, and his recent performances suggest he is more than capable of outdueling Kyle Freeland and the Rockies.

Severino has been a cornerstone for the Mets' rotation, boasting a 7-4 record and a solid 3.93 ERA. His ability to command the strike zone has been evident, as shown by his WHIP of 1.24, which ranks among the league's best. His ability to generate strikeouts (96 strikeouts over 123.2 innings) and limit walks has been crucial in maintaining control on the mound.

On the other side, Kyle Freeland has struggled mightily this season, posting a 3-4 record with a 5.64 ERA and a WHIP of 1.51. Freeland's inconsistency and tendency to give up runs early in games present a significant opportunity for the Mets' offense. The Mets' lineup, featuring power hitters like Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, can capitalize on Freeland’s vulnerabilities, providing the run support Severino needs.

The Mets have displayed considerable offensive firepower this season, ranking in the top half of the league in home runs and RBIs. Players like Alonso and Lindor have been instrumental in driving in runs and setting the tone for the offense. Their ability to get on base and hit for power will be crucial against a struggling Freeland.

With Luis Severino's strong form, the Mets' offensive firepower, and Kyle Freeland's struggles, New York is well-positioned to secure a win on Tuesday night. Severino's ability to control the game from the mound, combined with the Mets' potent lineup, should be enough to outmatch the Rockies and give the Mets a crucial road victory.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Colorado Rockies prepare to host the New York Mets this Tuesday night, Kyle Freeland emerges as the pivotal player who can lead the Rockies to victory. Despite a challenging season, Freeland's recent performances and the unique advantages of Coors Field provide a compelling case for a Rockies win over Luis Severino and the Mets.

Freeland has experienced a rollercoaster season, but his ability to bounce back is noteworthy. With a 3-4 record and a 5.64 ERA, Freeland has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in his recent outings. Notably, he pitched six strong innings against the Giants, allowing just two earned runs and striking out four. Freeland’s ability to limit damage and keep his team in games is crucial, especially when supported by a potent Rockies offense.

Coors Field's altitude presents a distinct advantage for the Rockies. The thin air in Denver allows the ball to travel further, making it a hitter's paradise and a challenging environment for visiting pitchers. The Rockies are well-versed in leveraging these conditions to their advantage. This familiarity gives Freeland and the Rockies a significant edge over Severino, who may struggle to adapt to the unique pitching conditions at Coors Field.

Luis Severino has had a solid season with a 7-4 record and a 3.93 ERA, but he has shown vulnerabilities, particularly in high-altitude environments. Severino's recent outing against the Twins, where he surrendered six runs over three innings, highlights his occasional struggles with command and consistency. The Rockies' lineup, featuring power hitters like C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon, can capitalize on Severino’s inconsistencies and put runs on the board early.

The Rockies have demonstrated considerable offensive potential, especially at home. Players like Doyle and McMahon have been instrumental in driving in runs and setting the tone for the offense. Their ability to get on base and hit for power will be crucial against Severino.

With Kyle Freeland's resilience, the unique home-field advantage of Coors Field, and Luis Severino's occasional inconsistencies, the Rockies are well-positioned to secure a win on Tuesday night. Freeland's ability to navigate the challenges of Coors Field, combined with the Rockies' potent lineup, should be enough to outmatch the Mets and give Colorado a crucial home victory.

Final Mets-Rockies Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing matchup between the Mets and Rockies, Luis Severino's recent form gives the Mets a slight edge. Severino has been solid with a 3.78 ERA and 96 strikeouts over 123.2 innings this season. However, Coors Field's notorious hitter-friendly conditions could pose a challenge. Kyle Freeland, despite his struggles (5.64 ERA), has shown resilience at home with a 1.88 ERA over 24 innings at Coors Field. The Rockies' familiarity with their home turf could be a factor. Ultimately, this game may come down to offensive production. Given the Mets' stronger lineup and Severino's consistency, expect a close contest with the Mets narrowly edging out the Rockies in a low-scoring affair.

Final Mets-Rockies Prediction & Pick: New York Mets ML (-176), Under 11 (-114)