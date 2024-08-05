ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch White Sox-Athletics.

20.

That's where this conversation has to begin. 20.

The Chicago White Sox have lost 20 straight regular-season Major League Baseball games. They are almost at 90 losses for the season, and we haven't even completed the first full week of August. The White Sox had been on pace to lose more than 120 games. Now we're getting to the point where a 130-loss season, by far the worst in MLB history, is possible. This is one of the all-time-worst teams having an all-time-worst season. The White Sox are so bad that two of the teams in their division, the American League Central, are frankly in contention for a playoff spot simply because they have annihilated Chicago head to head. The Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins are barely above .500 against the entirety of Major League Baseball other than the White Sox, but because they have both stacked up wins against Chicago, they are both more than 10 games above .500, which has them in position to grab a wild card spot. There are always a few really bad teams in a baseball season, but the White Sox really have taken ineptitude to the next (lowest) level. It has been remarkable to watch. Let's see if 20 straight losses turn into 21.

White Sox-Athletics Projected Starters

TBD vs. JP Sears

JP Sears (8-8) has a 4.53 ERA. Like a power hitter, Sears blows hot and cold as a starter for the Oakland Athletics. If you look at his game log this season, you will see some dominant starts and some clunkers. He is all over the place, which is why his ERA is so high despite a number of really strong performances such as his most recent display against the San Francisco Giants, in which he barely got touched over seven innings and fanned nine hitters. San Francisco really had no answer for him. The betting framework for this game is shaped by the White Sox' 20 straight losses and their uncertainty about who will start for them. Some sportsbooks have Jonathan Cannon listed as the starter for tonight, but some news outlets (ESPN, notably) have him listed for Tuesday night's game in Oakland. The main reason this game will be won or lost, however, probably has to do with Sears and whether we see his good side or bad side.

Last Start: Tuesday, July 30 vs the Los Angeles Angels: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 9 K

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 50 2/3 IP, 54 H, 32 R, 6 HR, 11 BB, 35 K

Here are the White Sox-Athletics MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Athletics Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: +154

Oakland Athletics: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 8 (+100)

Under: 8 (-122)

How to Watch White Sox vs Athletics

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / NBC Sports California (Athletics) / MLB Network, MLB Extra Innings

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

When a team loses 20 straight baseball games, can there be any other explanation other than “they're due”? Much as it's hard for even the best teams to keep winning without interruption — look at the Phillies, Orioles and Dodgers all struggling right now — it's also hard for the worst teams to keep losing without winning at least one or two games. The Sox are due.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The A's are facing the worst team in baseball. JP Sears can carve up bad batting orders, as we saw against the Giants. The A's should win this one and cover.

Final White Sox-Athletics Prediction & Pick

When you have one of the most reliable bets in sports in front of you, don't pass it up. We hope you hammered Twins -1.5 over the weekend and cashed some tickets. Do the same here with the A's.

Final White Sox-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Athletics -1.5