It is the second game of a three-game set as the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cleveland Guardians for the first of a doubleheader. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Guardians prediction and pick.

Tuesday's game was postponed due to weather. Wednesday will be a doubleheader.

Diamondbacks-Guardians Game 1 Projected Starters

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Ben Lively

Brandon Pfaadt (5-6) with a 3.97 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: In his previous start, Pfaadt went five innings, giving up seven hits and a walk. He would surrender three runs, as he took the no-decision in a win against the Pirates.

2024 Road Splits: In 12 road starts, Pfaddt is 1-4 with a 4.37 ERA and a .239 opponent batting average.

Ben Lively (10-6) with a 3.42 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Lively went six innings in his previous start, giving up four hits, a walk, and a home run. He would surrender two runs in a win over the Orioles.

2024 Home Splits: In eight home starts, Lively is 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA and a .228 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Guardians Game 1 Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -118

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Game 1

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: ARID/BSGL

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks are second in the majors in runs scored while sitting fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Ketel Marte leads the way this year. He is hitting .300 with a .366 on-base percentage. Marte has 28 home runs and 78 RBIs. Further, he has stolen six bases and scored 78 times. All but the stolen bases mark leads the team. Meanwhile, Corbin Carroll leads the team in stolen bases. He is hitting. just .214 this year, but getting on base at a .305 rate. He has hit eight home runs and driven in 39 tunes. Carroll has 20 stolen bases this year while scoring 73 times. Christian Walker is also having a great year. He is hitting .254 on the year with a .338 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs and 71 RBIs while scoring 62 times. Still, Christian Walker is on the DL, so the Diamondbacks acquired Josh Bell to replace him.

Josh Bell has been solid since coming over. He has hit .235 within his four games, with two home runs, two RBIS, and three runs scored. Ketel Marte also comes into the game hot. He is hitting .308 in the last week, with four home runs and seven RBIs. Furthermore, he has scored five times. Geraldo Perdomo is also playing well. He is hitting .429 in the last week with a .478 on-base percentage. He has five RBIs, two stolen bases, and five runs scored in the last week.

Current Diamondbacks have 36 career at-bats against Ben Lively. They have hit .306 against Lively. Ketel Marte has been great against Lively. He has a triple and two home runs in five at-bats and five RBIs. Further, Josh Bell has two hits in six at-bats. He has a triple and an RBI. Finally, Alek Thomas is one for five with a double against Lively.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians are 11th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 15th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging. Jose Ramirez leads the way. He is hitting .282 this year with a .334 on-base percentage. Ramirez has 29 home runs this year, plus 94 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 24 bases and scored 84 times. Josh Naylor is also having a stellar year. He is hitting .247 on the year with a .327 on-base percentage. He has 24 home runs, 81 RBIS, and 63 runs scored. Steven Kwan has been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup. He is hitting .334 this year with a .392 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs, 32 RBIS, and has scored 64 times on the year.

Jose Ramirez has also been hot as the dish as of late. He is hitting .391 in the last week. Ramirez has three home runs, nine RBIS, four stolen bases, and eight runs scored in the last week. He also has struck out just once. Josh Naylor is also hot. He is hitting .348 in the last week with a .423 on-base percentage. Naylor has two home runs and eight RBIs in the last week while scoring six times. Steven Kwan is also hitting well. He is hitting .304 in the last week with a .429 on-base percentage. He has two RBIS, three stolen bases, and six runs scored.

Only two members of the Guardians have faced Brandon Pfaadt. Austin Hedges is one for two while Lane Thomas is 0-2 with a walk.

Final Diamondbacks-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The Guardians are the best team in the majors at home this year. While they do not have a great starter going in this one, they do have a favorable match-up with Bradon Pfaadt on the mound. Still, the Diamondbacks should get their fair share of runs as well, making the best play in this game on the total. Take the over in this one.

Final Diamondbacks-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Over 7.5 (-115)