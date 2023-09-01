Pixar's latest film, Elemental, recovered after a rocky box office start. However, Pixar could be looking at making a Disney+ spin-off series and a sequel.

On an episode of The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast (via The Direct), Jeff Block of Exhibitors Relations Co. said that Disney is going to make a Disney+ series and sequel to Elemental.

“Disney is also going to turn this [Elemental] into a D+ series, I've already heard. And there might even be an Elemental sequel,” he revealed.

After a disappointing $29.6 million domestic box office opening, Elemental legged out to $151 million domestically and $469 million worldwide. Considering the negative Cannes reviews, it's truly surprising to see the Pixar film recover so well.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

And given the world building done in Elemental, it makes sense that Disney would want to expand the world. One of the film's biggest flaws to this particular critic is that it doesn't explore the dense world it creates enough. It mostly focuses on its main two characters — a water and fire element — but there's so much more to see.

Hopefully, should a sequel be made, Elemental 2 and it's Disney+ spin-off series can introduce more characters to the series.

Elemental follows Wade (Mamoudou), a water element, and Ember (Leah Lewis), a fire element, who fall in love. Given their different elements, it's a case of forbidden love and the two must navigate that. This was Pixar's first and only feature film release of 2023. 2022 saw the release of both Turning Red and Lightyear, but like Luca in 2021, Elemental will be the latest Pixar release until Elio comes out in 2024.