Elton John and his husband David Furnish have both testified in the ongoing Kevin Spacey sexual assault trial in the U.K.

Both John and Furnish were both called as witnesses for the defense and to testify vis-à-vis Spacey's presence at their annual White Tie and Tiara ball in the early 2000s and whether or not he visited their residence outside of the ball.

When testifying, John said he didn't recognize the man or name of one of the alleged victims in Spacey's trial. In regards to the White Tie and Tiara ball, John confirmed Spacey's attendance in 2001 because “he arrived in white tie. He came on a private jet and he came straight to the ball,” he said to the prosecution barrister, Christine Agnew KC.

Agnew then asked John whether or not Spacey came to the ball directly from the private jet, John said, “I assume so, yes. I don't think he was wearing white tie on a commercial flight,” with a smile.

“One never knows, I suppose,” Agnew replied.

David Furnish claimed that Spacey had never attended the ball in any other year outside of 2001. He said that he went through the photo archive from OK Magazine and couldn't find any photos of Spacey at the event from any other year. When asked if there was a possibility that he attended and was not photographed, Furnish said that if a “star of Kevin Spacey's magnitude” attended and didn't want to be photographed, it would have resulted in an “impossible situation.”

“It was understood that we were promoting a charity that involves [the] eradication of stigma around the disease and if a celebrity wanted to come they would be photographed and appear in OK [Magacine],” Furnish further clarified.

Elton John just wrapped up his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour which began in September 2018. The pandemic prolonged it and the last couple of legs of the tour included some special moments including playing his last U.S. show at Dodger Stadium and headlining Glastonbury. The tour's last show was on July 8 at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

Kevin Spacey is currently on trial and has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges of sexual assault against four men. The case is in its fourth week.