As the Greater Los Angeles wildfires continue to spread, it has begun to take an effect on the sports world. Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho gave fans an eye-opening perspective on the life-threatening event as a California resident.

Acho shared a video with fans on social media from his car as he was stuck in traffic. The clip showed how quickly the wildfires had spread, which Acho mentioned reached the Hollywood Hills.

“Yo, LA is literally on fire,” Acho said in the video. “I'm driving home, 'cause somebody said the Hollywood Hills are on fire, and you can literally see the freaking fire in the Hollywood Hills. Like this is right now in LA.”

Acho was born and raised in Texas but lives in California near the set of the Fox Sports studio. The former Longhorns star has been with the company since 2020 when he left ESPN for his current position.

The fires have already affected numerous California-based teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. Lakers head coach JJ Redick revealed that his family was forced to evacuate their home. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is taking a leave of absence to take care of his family just two games after making his season debut.

At least five separate fires have spread across California, including the one on Hollywood Hills, per CBS News. Five deaths have already been confirmed, but the total count remains unknown. Over 1,000 building structures have been destroyed.

How LA fires are affecting sports

The video Emmanuel Acho shared on X, formerly Twitter, is just one of several circulating the internet. The fires have obviously impacted residents of the area and have become a situation that sports leagues are forced to monitor.

Due to their similar schedules, the NBA and NHL are the two main leagues affected. With both leagues in full swing, games occur in Los Angeles nearly every day. The Lakers share the Crypto.com arena with the Los Angeles Kings, while the Clippers play at the nearby Intuit Dome. The Anaheim Ducks, located in an adjacent city to Los Angeles, are also closely affected.

The NFL has also been involved with its league beginning postseason play on Jan. 11. As the NFC West champions, the Los Angeles Rams will host a game against the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 13. The Los Angeles Chargers are also in the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the AFC. Both the Rams and Chargers play their home games at the SoFi Stadium.