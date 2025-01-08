Southern California will need everyone to send them prayers as winds have created devastating wildfires in the area and damaged the city. After recently returning to the Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard will be stepping away to be with his family, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“Sources: Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is stepping away from the team to be with family who were forced to evacuate due to the Los Angeles-area wildfires,” Haynes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Overnight winds of almost 100 miles per hour formed multiple wildfires that have been out of control, and they have affected homes and businesses while raging through cities and highways with smoke and flames covering the area. There was a chance that the wildfires could affect the players, and Leonard wants to make sure that his family is safe and secure while this natural disaster goes on.

Kawhi Leonard stepping away from team

Tens of thousands had to flee their homes as a brush fire in the Pacific Palisades burned nearly 3,000 acres. According to authorities, the blaze could grow as strong winds are expected to continue in the area, and it's gotten worse as the day has progressed. As of the morning of Jan. 8, 30,000 people have had to be evacuated as the flames threatened close to 10,000 homes.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James sent a message to those in the middle of the disaster.

“Praying for everyone in Southern California,” James wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There may be Clippers or Lakers players who live in the area or know someone who lives in those areas as well. It will be interesting to see if the NBA steps in at any point and maybe postpones a game. The Lakers are set to face the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 9, and the damage the wildfires have caused could still be around.