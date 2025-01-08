Major evacuations are underway in the Los Angeles area as of Wednesday afternoon with multiple wildfires ravaging the area. The biggest of them began in the Pacific Palisades area and has spread rapidly, but another separate fire also broke out near Pasadena, causing widespread evacuations and property damage.

In addition to the more immediate concerns about safety and property, the sports world is also feeling the ramifications of this natural disaster, as several major sports leagues have games scheduled to take place in the Los Angeles area over the coming days.

One of those games is a playoff matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams scheduled to take place on Monday evening from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Recently, NFL chief spokesman Brian McCarthy stated that “the NFL continues to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with both clubs and the NFLPA,” per Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.

Florio reported that if the situation calls for it, the league would likely opt to move the game to a different location rather than postponing it, with Phoenix and Las Vegas being possible replacement sites.

Meanwhile, the NHL is also impacted, with a game set to take place on Wednesday evening between the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames being postponed due to the fires, per Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff on X.

The Kings play their home games at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

The NBA also has games coming up in the Los Angeles area this weekend, with the Charlotte Hornets in town to visit the Lakers on Thursday evening and then the Clippers two days later.

Severe winds in Southern California have made the conditions particularly difficult for firefighters to contain the flames as they spread throughout the area.

Stay tuned.