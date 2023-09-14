England defender Harry Maguire is under the spotlight of everyone for the wrong reasons. It looks like everything is going against the English defender, who was once considered one of the best defenders in modern English history. To make things worse, he is getting abused by Manchester United and England supporters.

To defend her son, Maguire's mother has issued a statement. She said, “As a mum, seeing the level of negative and abusive comments received from some fans, pundits, and the media is disgraceful and unacceptable to any walk of life, never mind someone who works his socks off for club and country.”

“I was there in the stands as usual; what's been created over nothing is not acceptable. I understand that in football, there are ups and downs, positive and negative, but what Harry receives has gone far beyond football”.

“Seeing him go through what he's going through is not okay. I'd hate to see other parents or players go through this in the future, especially young boys and girls breaking through the ranks today”.

“Harry has a massive heart, and it's a good job. He's mentally strong and can handle it, as others may not be able to. I wish this sort of abuse on nobody.”

Racism and abuse are something that not just the football fans but all the sports fans take very seriously. The England supporters are incredibly loyal recently, considering their team reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the European finals in 2021. However, their sentiments toward Maguire have been coming since he moved to Manchester United.

There is no room for abuse on any individual, but it doesn't mean the players shouldn't be criticized for their performances. Maguire's poor performances for Manchester United have resulted in him getting dropped in Erik ten Hag's pecking order. If he performs the same way for England, Gareth Southgate will be thinking the same.