Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has opened up on his international and domestic future. The English defender has not been in first-team action for a long time at Old Trafford, which has put his place in the England side under doubt.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Maguire was asked about his future with Manchester United and England. He said, “I’ve not started a game in the first four games of the season; the story comes to me. I want to play football. West Ham? We just didn’t come to an agreement. Man Utd were happy for me to stay, and I was happy to fight for my place”

Although he has managed to stay at Manchester United, it is safe to say that Maguire is not a popular figure at Old Trafford. The English defender came to the club for a world-record transfer fee paid for a defender. However, he hasn't managed to replicate the hype for what he was brought in.

After the appointment of Erik ten Hag as manager, Maguire has had a tough time at Manchester United. The Dutchman removed the English defender from the starting line-up and also took away the club captaincy from him a year later. Bruno Fernandes was made the club captain, and the first-choice center-back pairing has been of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Despite the formidable combination of Varane and Martinez, Maguire has been able to get minutes at Manchester United. The pair has been extremely injury-prone since last year, and Maguire has always had a formidable injury record. He came on against Arsenal two weeks ago after the injury to Martinez. If the World Cup winner stays out for long, we can expect the English defender to start against Brighton.