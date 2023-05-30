England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to withdraw from the upcoming England squad due to concerns over a knee injury that may require surgery, reported by goal.com.

Bellingham, who played a pivotal role in Dortmund’s push for the Bundesliga title, suffered an injury to his right knee, forcing him to miss the final game of the season against Mainz. Unfortunately, the injury will also sideline him for England’s two Euro 2024 qualifying matches in mid-June. The young midfielder has been in exceptional form, starting the last 10 matches for the national team and becoming a key player under manager Gareth Southgate.

According to the Daily Mail, Bellingham may need to undergo surgery to ensure a full recovery from the knee injury. While the exact nature and severity of the injury have not been disclosed, the prospect of surgery raises concerns about the timeline for his return to action.

Despite the setback, Bellingham’s injury is unlikely to impact his highly anticipated move to Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have reportedly reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for his transfer, with a deal worth $133 million. The move is expected to be officially announced in the coming weeks, as both clubs finalize the details. Bellingham’s transfer to Real Madrid is set to make him one of the most expensive English players in history.

The talented midfielder will be eager to recover swiftly and join his new club for pre-season preparations. Real Madrid is scheduled to commence their training for the 2023-24 campaign in July, and Bellingham will aim to be fully fit and ready to make an impact in his new team.

Although missing out on the upcoming England matches is disappointing for Bellingham and the national team, his focus will now shift towards ensuring a successful recovery and making a strong start to his Real Madrid career.