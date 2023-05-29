Jude Bellingham, the young English midfielder, has been crowned the Bundesliga Player of the Year despite Borussia Dortmund fell short in their quest for the league title, reported by goal.com.

Despite Dortmund’s disappointment in losing the title race to Bayern Munich on the final matchday, Bellingham’s exceptional performances throughout the season earned him the prestigious award. The 19-year-old had an impressive campaign, contributing with 14 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances for the German club.

Following Dortmund’s final league match, in which they could only manage a 2-2 draw against Mainz, Bellingham bid farewell to his teammates, fueling speculation about his future. It has been widely reported that the midfielder is set to join Spanish giants Real Madrid in a big-money move during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The deal between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund is rumored to be worth a staggering $133 million. The transfer agreement is said to include a guaranteed fee of $107.4 million, with an additional $26 million in performance-related add-ons. If the reports are accurate, Bellingham will soon be unveiled as a player for Los Blancos.

The young English talent has captured the attention of top clubs across Europe with his mature performances and incredible potential. His move to Real Madrid, should it materialize, would mark a significant step in his career and provide him with an opportunity to showcase his skills on one of the grandest stages in world football.

While missing out on the Bundesliga title was undoubtedly disappointing for Bellingham and Dortmund, winning the Player of the Year award serves as a recognition of his outstanding individual contributions. As he embarks on a new chapter in his career, the football world will be eagerly watching to see how the talented midfielder fares at Real Madrid.