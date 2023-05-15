Borussia Dortmund has sent a clear message regarding the speculation linking young star Jude Bellingham with a potential move to Real Madrid, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. BVB director Sebastian Kehl addressed the rumors, stating that there is currently no offer on the table and no imminent decision to be made regarding the player’s future.

Speaking about the Bellingham-Real Madrid links, Kehl stated, “No offer on the table at the moment, no news, nothing to decide – Jude’s focused on the final games, then we’ll see.” This statement suggests that Dortmund remains committed to retaining their talented midfielder and that Bellingham himself is fully focused on the upcoming matches.

Furthermore, Kehl emphasized Dortmund’s determination to keep their best players, even in the face of potentially substantial bids. When asked about the possibility of “astronomical bids” for Bellingham, Kehl responded, “We’ve no guidelines. We always fight to keep the best players here.” This statement reaffirms Dortmund’s stance on retaining their key assets and their determination to compete at the highest level.

Bellingham’s performances have garnered attention from top clubs across Europe, and his potential move to Real Madrid has been a topic of speculation. The 19-year-old midfielder has made a significant impact since joining Dortmund from Birmingham City, showcasing immense talent and maturity beyond his years.

Dortmund’s statement through Kehl highlights their intent to keep Bellingham within their ranks and build a strong team capable of challenging for titles. The club’s stance reflects their commitment to nurturing young talents and their belief in Bellingham’s future contributions to their success.

As the season draws to a close, Bellingham will remain focused on his performances for Dortmund, and the club will assess any potential offers that may come their way. The coming months will shed more light on Bellingham’s future, but for now, Dortmund has sent a resolute message regarding their prized asset and their ambitions for the future.