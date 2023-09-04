This week marks the first international break of the domestic campaign and England will unfortunately be without two key players ahead of a Euro qualifier against Ukraine and a friendly vs. Scotland.

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish and Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold have both withdrawn from the squad due to injuries picked up with their respective clubs, via The Athletic.

Grealish was sidelined on Saturday in City's 5-1 drubbing of Fulham due to a thigh issue and it's serious enough that he won't be able to play for the Three Lions this week. The Englishman will return to Manchester to try and get fit in time for the Sky Blues' next game on September 16th against West Ham.

As for TAA, he suffered a hamstring strain over the weekend in the Reds' 3-0 victory over Villa. The wing-back was forced off in the 71st minute and could miss two weeks, which means Jurgen Klopp may be without Alexander-Arnold for a clash with Wolves mid-month. It all depends on how rehab goes.

England boss Gareth Southgate has a laundry list of absentees for these next two fixtures. Tyrone Mings, John Stones, and Luke Shaw are also on the shelf. At the moment, the Three Lions are top of Group C with a perfect four wins from four, bagging 14 goals while conceding just once. They've notched wins over Malta, Ukraine, Italy, and North Macedonia. Considering the immense talent within the squad, England will surely be considered a favorite to get back to the final next summer after losing in the showpiece to Italy in 2021.