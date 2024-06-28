England faces a nervous wait over the fitness of key players Declan Rice and Kieran Trippier as they prepare for their round of 16 clash against Slovakia. Both players were absent from training, raising concerns about their availability for the crucial match.

Phil Foden, another notable absentee from training, had a valid reason as he flew home for the birth of his third child. However, Rice and Trippier's absence was due to them following individual fitness programs, indicating potential injury issues.

Rice, a pivotal figure in midfield, has been a consistent performer for England since his breakthrough at West Ham. His partnership with Conor Gallagher has been crucial, and his absence would pose a significant challenge for manager Gareth Southgate.

Gareth Southgate's selection dilemma for England

With doubts over Rice's fitness, Southgate may have to turn to alternatives like Adam Wharton or Kobbie Mainoo to fill the midfield void. The manager has experimented with different midfield combinations, but Rice's stability and defensive abilities have been invaluable.

In Trippier's case, his potential injury from the Slovakia clash could be mitigated by the return of Luke Shaw. The Manchester United defender has declared himself fit after missing the group stages, offering a reliable option at left-back. Trippier had deputized in Shaw's absence but faced criticism for his performances during Euro 2024.

Shaw's availability is crucial as he is the only recognized left-back in the England squad, with Southgate opting not to call up additional cover. His return provides stability and experience to the backline, potentially easing defensive concerns against strong opponents.

England's upcoming match against Slovakia at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen is pivotal, determining their progression to the quarter-finals. Despite concerns over injuries and fitness, England has been fortunate to avoid powerhouse teams like France, Belgium, and Germany until the final stages of the tournament.

Should England overcome Slovakia, they will face either Italy or Switzerland in the quarter-finals. The path ahead remains challenging, but with key players returning and tactical adjustments by Southgate, England aims to capitalize on their strengths and advance deep into Euro 2024.

Fans and pundits alike will be monitoring Rice and Trippier's fitness updates closely as England prepares for a crucial knockout fixture. The team's depth and resilience will be tested, but with the right preparations and mindset, they hope to continue their journey towards European glory.