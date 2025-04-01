At long last, Sam Mendes' Beatles biopics have announced the cast, and Paul Mescal (Gladiator 2), Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness), Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), and Joseph Quinn (Fantastic Four: First Steps) will star in the movies as Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison, respectively.

Sony announced the castings at the 2025 CineaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to People, Mendes then described his biopics as the “first bingable theatrical experience.”

It appears the four movies, which are properly titled The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will film for a year. By all accounts, it sounds like they will be “bingable” in theaters, meaning they will be released simultaneously in an ambitious move or at least close together.

“The Beatles changed my understanding of music,” said Mendes. “I've been trying to make a movie about them for years.”

Jeff Sneider of The InSneider has been on the beat for a while. He initially reported Keoghan, Dickinson, and Charlie Rowe would star alongside Mescal as Starr, Lennon, and Harrison, respectively.

However, Rowe later dropped out of the running, and the Fantastic Four star Quinn was brought on as Harrison. Now, the cast has been solidified.

Who are the Beatles biopics cast members?

Two of the cast members of the upcoming Beatles movies, Mescal and Quinn, recently starred in a movie together. They were both stars of Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2, which also featured Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington.

Mescal is an Oscar-nominated actor for his performance in Aftersun. Perhaps he is best known for his role in Normal People, though, which also starred Daisy Edgar-Jones.

He has also starred in The Lost Daughter, God's Creatures, Carmen, All of Us Strangers, and Foe. Coming up, he will star in and executive produce The History of Sound.

Quinn gained notoriety for his role in the fourth season of Stranger Things as Eddie Munson. He has since starred in A Quiet Place: Day One, Gladiator 2, and Warfare. Coming up, he will star in Marvel's Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday.

Dickinson, who will play Lennon, is best known for his role in Triangle of Sadness. The movie was nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture.

Additionally, he has starred in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The King's Man, The Souvenir Part 2, See How They Run, and Where the Crawdads Sing.

More recently, he starred in The Iron Claw as David Von Erich alongside Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White. He also starred in Babygirl with Nicole Kidman.

Ringo Starr actor Barry Keoghan

Last but not leasy, Keoghan is also an Oscar-nominated actor his his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin. He gained notoriety early in his career for his rolesi n Between the Canals, Fair City, and Chernobyl.

His breakthrough came in 2017 when he starred in The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Dunkirk. He also starred in The Green Knight and Eternals in 2021. In addition to starring in Marvel's Eternals, Keoghan also starred in DC's The Batman.

Keoghan is most known for starring in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn. He played Oliver Quick in it, starring in the film alongside Jacob Elordi.