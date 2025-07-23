Even Liam Neeson gets starstruck.

Neeson is starring in the film The Naked Gun as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (the son of Leslie Nielsen’s Naked Gun/Police Squad! character), where, in the latest promo released by Paramount, the lieutenant is making his rounds throughout the ESPN office to tackle “stealing” from the organization by players. While Neeson is walking around the building, he overhears a conversation with Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers about “stealing” a ball during a game and Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts about “stealing bases,” phrases that Neeson's character takes very seriously.

While Neeson continues to explore the ESPN offices and notices “crimes” committed by the professional athletes, he immediately loses his cool when the elevator opens and reveals former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning. Neeson calls his name with an astonished look on his face while Manning brushes it off as he enters the elevator.

Alongside Neeson, Naked Gun will be starring Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston.

The original film franchise began with 1988’s The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!. After its success, sequels The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear and Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult were released in 1991 and 1994, respectively.

Producer Seth MacFarlane shared with Entertainment Weekly that the idea to have Neeson star in this role was his idea. MacFarlane praised Neeson's acting abilities and knows how to command a role.

“Liam Neeson is probably the only actor alive in the 21st century who could do what Leslie Nielsen did, largely because that kind of actor is not something that we're really generating a lot of in Hollywood anymore,” MacFarlane says.”[He's] larger than life on screen and yet so honest, two things that don't always mesh, but he's really able to be that kind of an on-camera powerhouse.”

Neeson and Anderson have been sparking romance rumors after the Taken star revealed he was “madly in love with her” back in October.

“With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her,” he told People at the time. “She's just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film.”

While its unsure if he was just sharing how much he adored Anderson as a costar, the Baywatch star said that at the very least she has a friend in Neeson.

“I think I have a friend forever in Liam,” she said to Entertainment Weekly for her digital cover. “And we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he's a good guy.”

Naked Gun hits theaters on Aug. 1. Take a look at the trailer below.

