Any hesitation about The Bear star Jeremy Allen White playing Bruce Springsteen in the Deliver Me from Nowhere movie should be put to bed with the first trailer.

The Deliver Me from Nowhere trailer begins with Bruce Springsteen (Jeremy Allen White) buying his first new car. “[I've] never owned a new car before,” Bruce tells the salesman, who replies, “It is awfully fitting for a handsome devil rock star.”

The salesman then shows his hand, saying, “I do know who you are,” to which the Boss responds, “Well, that makes one of us.”

Bruce is then in a hotel working on what sounds like an early draft of “Nebraska” with his producer, played by Paul Walter Hauser.

Nebraska is an album Springsteen recorded on an eight-track cassette. He knew what sound he was going for, which is what he told the producer. “Don't need to be perfect,” he tells him. “I want it to feel like I'm in the room by myself.”

While Bruce is off recording, his manager, Jon Landau (Jeremy Strong), is trying to sell the album to label executives. At the time, Springsteen was coming off hit albums like Born to Run and Darkness on the Edge of Town. Now, he wants to record a solo acoustic album.

“Here's what I want you to understand,” he tells the executive, “This is not about either one of us. This is not about the charts. This is about Bruce Springsteen, and these are the songs he wants to work on right now.”

Jeremy Allen White embodies Bruce Springsteen in the new movie Deliver Me from Nowhere

White is then shown singing “Nebraska.” If that is White singing, he nailed the Boss' voice. Admittedly, there was some hesitation from yours truly about whether or not White could pull this performance off. The framing in Scott Cooper's movie assists White in becoming Springsteen. The set photos did not do the film justice.

The emotional crux of Deliver Me from Nowhere is then introduced: Bruce's father. His complex relationship with his father will be explored in the movie, as flashbacks are shown of his dad making him practice his punches.

“When Bruce was little, he had a hole in the floor of his bedroom,” Landau says. “The floor, it's supposed to be solid; you're supposed to be able to stand on it. Bruce, he didn't have that.

“Bruce is a repairman. And what he's doing with this album is he's repairing that hole in his floor — he's repairing that hole in himself,” he continues. “And once he's done that, he's gonna repair the entire world.”

Bruce then talks to Landau towards the end of the trailer. He explains his mission statement with Nebraska. “I'm trying to find something real in all the noise,” he tells him, to which Landau replies, “You always do.”

The Deliver Me from Nowhere trailer concludes with Bruce and the E Street Band performing “Born to Run” live. White jumps in the air as Springsteen does during his concerts, ending the trailer with a bang.

Deliver Me from Nowhere will be released on October 24.