A trailer for Deliver Me from Nowhere, the upcoming Bruce Springsteen movie starring The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, is coming on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. 20th Century Studios dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming film.

It was posted on their social media accounts. The teaser is a still shot of a cassette player, which has a tape titled “Colts Neck – Demo,” which is where the Boss famously recorded his Nebraska album.

The song that plays is not from Nebraska, though. It is an early demo of the song that would become “Born in the U.S.A.,” the title track of Springsteen's follow-up to Nebraska.

“Born down in a dead man's town / the first kick I took is when I hit the ground,” Springsteen sings while strumming an acoustic guitar strumming. “You end up like a dog that's been beat too much / Till you spend half your life just covering up.”

Judging by this tease, it does not appear Deliver Me from Nowhere will market itself around the Nebraska album. Some songs from Born in the U.S.A. did spawn from the Nebraska sessions, which Springsteen famously recorded by himself, but the title track remains one of his biggest hits.

We will have to wait and see if the full trailer shows glimpses of White singing anything from Nebraska. It would be a welcomed surprise to hear him sing “Johnny 99.”

What is the Bruce Springsteen movie starring Jeremy Allen White about?

Deliver Me from Nowhere is based on the book of the same name written by Warren Zanes. It chronicled Springsteen's experience of recording Nebraska by himself in New Jersey. It was a stark departure from his previous album, The River, which captured Springsteen and the E Street Band's epic live sound.

He famously recorded Nebraska on a four-tape cassette in his New Jersey bedroom. Expect that process to be shown in Deliver Me from Nowhere.

The Boss will be played by Jeremy Allen White, known for his leading role in The Bear. Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Stephen Graham, and Marc Maron will also star in it.

Scott Cooper, who previously directed Crazy Heart, wrote and directed the Bruce Springsteen movie. 20th Century Studios has it slated for an October 24, 2025, release date.